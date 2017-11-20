Business highlights – November 20, 2017

Deadline for MPs to declare their wealth expires today

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has given MPs until the close of business today to declare their wealth. But the disclosures will be kept under lock and key as has been the practice since the Public Officers and Ethics Act was passed in 2003. Mr Muturi wants all the 349 MPs to hand in their declaration of income, assets and liabilities alongside those of their spouses and dependent children under the age of 18 years in accordance with the Act.

Saccos to start blacklisting defaulters in 2018

Kenya’s Credit Information Sharing (CIS) Association will enable Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations to limit their loan portfolio risk and ease the burden on loan guaranters who end up losing their deposits when a member defaults. This means SACCOs will from soon have full access to the credit information sharing framework, making it easy to weed out loan defaulters.

Mombasa tourist numbers up as less visitors jet to Nairobi during extended polling period

Mombasa has seen its tourist numbers rise through the political season as Nairobi saw its visitor numbers fall, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has confirmed. In its latest report, the Bureau foung that visitor numbers entering the country through the Moi International Airport Mombasa increased to 10,729 in August, from 9,817 in August 2016, an increase of 912. International tourists arriving through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport however went down by 8,088 from 87,141 entering the nation through Nairobi in August 2016 to 79,053 during the same period this year. This has been attributed to the General Elections.