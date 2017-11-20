Afternoon sports highlights – November 20, 2017

Tony Pulis sacked by West Brom after three years in charge

Tony Pulis has been sacked as West Brom boss after their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday. The 59-year-old leaves his role with the Baggies having won just twice in their last 21 league games, with the club just a point above the relegation zone. West Brom are without a win in the league since August 19 and Pulis leaves the club after nearly three years in charge, with Gary Megson taking over first-team affairs until further notice.

Daniel Sturridge likely to quit Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge has reportedly decided to pull the plug on his Liverpool career. The Mirror claims a lack of first-team opportunities has left Sturridge fearing for his England spot at next summer’s World Cup. Sturridge was dropped by Gareth Southgate for recent internationals against Germany and Brazil, with the England boss citing his minimal playing time as the problem. Sturridge has featured just eight times in the Premier League this season and looks unlikely to break into Jurgen Klopp’s XI any time soon. The 28-year-old is now looking for a way out of Anfield and wants a club who will give him regular football.

Man City to compete with Liverpool for Southampton’s Defender Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City will compete with Liverpool for Southampton’s Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, in the January transfer window. City are in the market for another defender after losing John Stones for the next six weeks. Captain Vincent Kompany continues to suffer recurring setbacks, while Eliaquim Mangala is surplus to requirements. And Van Dijk could be just the man to push City over the line in their quest for a third Premier League title, with his technical ability well suited to Pep Guardiola’s style of play.