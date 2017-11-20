Afternoon business highlights – November 20, 2017

Environmental Management Authority making significant headway with ban on plastic bags

The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has reported a 100% compliance rate in regard to their implementation of the ban on plastic bags two months ago. NEMA Director Prof. General Geoffrey Wahungu links the success of the ban to strict enforcement that has seen arrests of about 60 people so far including 10 distributors, consumer education and also the general goodwill from Kenyans. Wahungu noted that the Authority is still having trouble with smaller and lighter bags used by small scale traders for packing groceries.

African Airlines Association urges regional governments to adopt uninhibited air traffic between countries

Only 22 African states had signed up for the Yamoussoukro Declaration, a treaty that was adopted in Côte d’Ivoire on 14 November 1999 for the liberalization of access to air transport markets in Africa. As such, African governments have been urged to unlock barriers that hamper inter-African connectivity through air transport at the just-concluded 49th annual general assembly of African Airlines Association in Kigali, Rwanda.

Shilling gains against Dollar following Supreme Court ruling to uphold President Kenyatta win

he shilling has gained against the dollar following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election during the October 26 fresh presidential election. Analysts at CBA bank say the shilling had initially lost ground Monday morning, only to reverse its losses and gain 20 cents immediately after the ruling. The shilling was trading at 103.60 against 103.80 Monday.