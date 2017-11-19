News headlines

News highlights

Raila set to announce NASA’s next course of action

Opposition party leader Raila Odinga says he will announce the next course of action next week after his dramatic return to the country from an overseas trip.He told journalists at the Okoa Kenya offices on Saturday that a third election will not be the solution going forward, adding that a full range of actions will be announced next week in a bid to reclaim democracy. He stated that a third election would not offer a way out of the crisis because at the moment the “IEBC is riddled with criminal elements who will never allow a credible election to be held.”

Interior Ministry condemns Friday demos

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has condemned NASA’s confrontation with the police in Nairobi as they welcomed Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Matiangi described the scenario as unwarranted, which is of great concern to all Kenyans. He said that there is no reason to have violent engagements whatever the differences between political parties. He said that no society where people don’t have disagreements but what determines the argument is the procedural ways of solving them.

Police dismiss rumours of ethnic clashes in Mathare

The death of four people in Riverside area, Ruaraka has sparked protests in Mathare aspolice move to investigate the situation. Opposition party chief, Raila Odinga is expected to make an announcement regarding the incident later today. Authorities hav so far dismissed rumours that the killings were sparked by ethic violence.

Business highlights

Export Development and Promotion Strategy aims to grow exports by 20% by 2022

The National Export Development and Promotion Strategy aims to grow exports by 20% by 2022. The state-backed plan targets six items for accelerated development via a public-private working group.While unveiling the plan this week, Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said safeguarding Kenya’s exports, with a keen eye on opening up new markets for processed products, underpins the new strategy. Kenya will prioritize six sectors including livestock and livestock products, agriculture, fisheries, manufactured products and handicrafts.

7.4 million bags of maize to be lost to poor post harvest procedures

The Ministry of Agriculture says the country’s maize farmers will lose an estimated Ksh23 billion worth of grain due to poor post-harvest handling, bringing to question the country’s ability to improve its food security.Farmers are ill-equipped to control post-harvest losses as they lack driers and proper storage facilities when the harvesting season coincides with the rains, like is the case at the moment, exposing the produce to dangerous aflatoxin.The Ministry said that farmers will lose 7.4 million bags of maize, which is an equivalent of 20% of the projected harvest of 37 million bags this year.

Development Authority to begin Ksh63 billion projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet once local communities are resettled

The Kenya Valley Development Authority (KVDA) says the setting up of two multi-purpose projects in Arror and Kimwarer in Elgeyo-Marakwet is set to begin after a regional authority invited bids for land to resettle locals who will be displaced. KVDA managing director David Kimosop said the tender for construction of the proposed dam projects and the funds have been secured.“Construction shall commence once the affected households have been re-settled. In view of this, KVDA seeks to acquire land from private individuals and institutions, on behalf of households to be displaced by the projects,” said Mr Kimosop.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia clinch 2017 Kenya Premier League title

Gor Mahia were officially crowned the 2017 Kenyan Premier League Champions while Mathare United survived relegation as the season concluded on Saturday.Despite being held to a 2-2 draw at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Gor won their record 16th KPL title having accumulated 74 points, 19 above second placed Sofapaka who beat Zoo Kericho 1-0.However, focus was at the bottom where three teams were fighting to stay in the top flight league.

Pogba is ‘different class’ – Man Utd boss praises midfielder after 4-1 win

Paul Pogba was labelled “different class” by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho after returning from injury with a goal and an assist.Pogba set up Anthony Martial for the equaliser and scored the third goal as United came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford.The France midfielder had missed the past 12 league and cup games with a hamstring injury.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil want to stay at Arsenal, says manager Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez want to stay at the club.Both players are out of contract in the summer and could be sold in January.Sanchez scored in the Gunners’ 2-0 win over north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday, while Ozil was named man of the match.