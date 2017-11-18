News headlines

News highlights

Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja says County government will address violent NASA demos

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has condemned yesterday’s demos by National Super Alliance party supporters.He said Nairobi County leaders will today issue a comprehensive statement to address the marches, which turned violent as Raila Odinga supporters clashed with authorities.

You created this crisis, Raila tells Uhuru

Opposition leader Raila Odinga says the Jubilee regime used tear gas, water cannons, armed militia and live bullets to disperse supporters of the National Super Alliance, in a bid to bar citizens from exercising their constitutional rights. In a statement issued shortly after yesterday’s demos turned violent, Odinga accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime of creating the crisis by failing to meet his demands ahead of the October repeat elections.

Exams postponed and Universities shut down following Lecturers’ strike

Kenyatta Universityhas postponed examinations that were scheduled to start on Monday while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has been closed indefinitely. JKUAT management asked students asked to vacate the university. Meanwhile, KU acting Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina said The university chose to reschedule exams in view of the challenges posed by the lecturer’s industrial action.

Business highlights

Review your fees or you will not be paid, Governor Joho tells Mombasa suppliers

Governor Hassan Joho has said suppliers in Mombasa will not be paid unless their charges are reviewed. Joho said they have been offering services and products at exorbitant rates. An audit report has revealedthat they risk losing as much as Ksh48 billion if they do not comply.

Wow Beverages disputes Nakumat, Tuskys merger citing Ksh76 million debt

Merger plans between Nakumatt Holdings and Tuskys Supermarket are in doubt after Wow Beverages opposed the decision.WOW Beverages through their lawyers Mungu Kimeeto and Company have written to the Competition Authority of Kenya opposing the matter citing that the merger could hinder chances of recovering debt owed to them.The Company says Nakumatt owes the firm Ksh76 million.

Kenya Airways to appeal reinstatement of former finance boss

Kenya Airways is set to appeal a High court decision to reinstate former Chief Finance Officer Alex Mbugua.KQ Chief Executive Sebastian Mikodz says they have already filed a notice of appeal.Employment and Labour Relations Justice Monica Mbaru found Kenya Airways failed to prove Mbugua’s culpability in the financial loss of the national carrier which at the time of his sacking had hit a record Sh26 billion.

Sports highlights

Sheffield United beatBurton to head to top of the Championship

Sheffield United have moved back to the top of the Championship as two Billy Sharp goals helped them see off Burton.Sharp opened the scoring from the spot after being felled in the area by Kyle McFadzean, and found the top corner.The hosts levelled when Matt Palmer found the top corner from 25 yards, but captain Sharp slid home Mark Duffy’s pass to put the Blades back in front.

Borussia on the spot again following loss against Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund’s problems continued as they lost to mid-table Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.Peter Bosz’s side, who have won only one of their past eight games, were without star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, dropped for disciplinary reasons – reportedly being late for the team bus to Stuttgart.They trailed in comical circumstances early on, as keeper Roman Burki miscontrolled Marc Bartra’s backpass into the path of Chadrac Akolo, who was able to tap the ball into an empty net.

Chris Coleman leaves Wales role for Sunderland job

Chris Coleman has left his job as Wales manager to take over at Championship club Sunderland.Coleman will succeed Simon Grayson, who was sacked after 18 games in charge.The Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed: “Regretfully, Chris Coleman has resigned from his position with immediate effect.” Ex-defender Coleman, 47, succeeded the late Gary Speed in 2012 and guided them to an historic appearance at Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals.