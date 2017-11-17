Sports highlights – November 17, 2017

Kenya prepares for clash with Rwanda in upcoming CECAFA opener

Harambee Stars are set to host the 2017 CECAFA Senior challenge Cup against Rwanda in the second match of Day 1 on December 3. Harambee Stars, who are drawn in Pool A, will take on guest team Libya in their second match, then Zanzibar, before concluding their group fixtures with a clash against Tanzania. The match comes two years after Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars eliminated the Kenyan team at the quarter-final stage in 2015 in Ethiopia.

Sergio Aguero fit to play for Manchester City after falling ill during Argentina game

Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he is fit to play for Manchester City on Saturday after being taken to hospital during Argentina’s 4-2 defeat to Nigeria. The news will be a boost for Pep Guardiola as he looks to guide his side to an 11th win in 12 Premier League games this season.

Borussia Dortmund drop Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for disciplinary reasons. The 28-year-old will not be considered for his club’s next Bundesliga fixture against VfB Stuttgart on Friday. Dortmund announced the suspension in response to a supporter’s question on Twitter, but did not elaborate on the reasons behind it. The Gabon international was also suspended by his club last year for an unsanctioned trip to Italy.