Newspaper summaries – November 17, 2018

Daily Nation

Mugabe defies order to quit as crisis grows

Embattled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was last evening believed to be refusing to step down from the seat he has held for 37 years as a delegation from the regional bloc led negotiations to end the crisis in the Southern African country. This came as African Union (AU) chairman Alpha Condé, the president of Guinea, warned that the continental body will not support a military coup in Zimbabwe and urged the parties involved in the crisis to use constitutional means to restore order.

County operated 17 illegal bank accounts, audit report shows

The latest Auditor-General’s report reveals how a county operated 17 illegal bank accounts and had half a billion shillings worth of unsupported expenditure. The report details how the Tharaka-Nithi County Government paid Sh62 million to casual workers last year, a 103 per cent increase from Sh6.03 million paid out in 2015.

Petitioners chasing donor funds, Uhuru lawyers tell judges

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyers have attacked the character of the petitioners, saying that because they had not voted, they should not be allowed to challenge the outcome of a process they refused to participate in. In their reply to claims made by the three petitioners, the lawyers dismissed the move by Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa as one which is motivated by the desire to attract donor funding and that the alleged low turnout cannot be used to challenge the legitimacy of the President because voting is not compulsory.

The Standard

Nairobi County arrests hawkers in push to restore sanity

The city county will today start a swoop on street families in an operation that has also seen around 2,000 hawkers arrested. The Director of Operations at the City Inspectorate Department Peter Mbaya said yesterday that over the past two weeks an operation had begun to first tame hawkers, then street children and finally the matatu industry.

Ranguma case dealt a big blow as court dismiss application for vote recount

Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma suffered a blow after a court dismissed his application for a vote recount. High Court Judge David Majanja, in a five-minute ruling on Thursday, termed the application broad, vague and lacking specific terms.

Prepare for jail, corrupt Vice Chancellors told

Vice chancellors who have misappropriated university funds should prepare to go to jail. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had been invited to investigate all crimes committed in universities. He said a lot of ‘bad things’ had happened in universities and noted that most of them border on criminal activities that can sustain court charges.

The Star

NIS tracked Raila in US, spied on private meets

The NIS sent 15 spies to track Opposition Chief Raila Odinga’s every movement in the US and monitor his public and private meetings even installing listening devices, the Star has learnt. This elaborate blanket surveillance is an indication of the jitters in the Jubilee administration and alarm that the unpredictable ex-Prime Minister might pull off an international diplomatic coup on his charm offensive in the US. Details of the week-long spying and the high-level secret meetings between Raila and top US officials have emerged as he jets back to the country today to a hero’s welcome. He is expected to land at 11am at JKIA.

We’re ready for self-rule even if it takes 10 years – Joho

The secession quest is irreversible even if it takes 10 years, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said. Joho yesterday criticised Tourism CS Najib Balala and other critics for faulting him and attempting to frustrate the course. Joho said residents will enjoy more under self-rule. Balala and Jubilee politicians from the Coast have said Kenya is indivisible. Jubilee and the Council of Kenya Professionals want seceding counties denied cash by the Treasury. But Joho said the path they have taken will lead to “real self-determination and good governance”. He spoke during the swearing-in of six county executives.

Tobiko stops cops from charging Gakuru’s driver

DPP Keriako Tobiko yesterday blocked police from charging the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru’s driver with reckless driving that resulted in a fatal accident. Police had handed Samuel Kinyanjui to court in the morning, ready to charge him. Kinyanjui did not, however, take a plea after the assistant DPP in Murang’a received a letter from his senior. He was instructed to send the file to Nairobi for scrutiny.

Business Daily

SA pension fund raises KenGen stake

South Africa’s pension fund, Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has raised its stake in electricity generator KenGen to 10 per cent in aggressive share purchases that started early in the year. The investment, worth more than Sh4 billion at current market prices, is part of PIC’s move to seek growth and geographical diversification outside South Africa. It signals the South African fund’s confidence in the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed power producer’s future prospects.

Kenya’s East Africa sales drop by Sh4.6 billion

The value of Kenya’s exports to neighbouring countries fell by Sh4.62 billion in eight months through August compared to the same period last year, pulled down by a thinning order book from Tanzania. Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows the country’s exports to the East African region fell to Sh89.25 billion in the eight months, down from Sh93.86 billion in a similar period a year earlier. The value of exports contracted in four of the five major regional trade partners except for Somalia, the data shows.

Hotels bank on interest in Mount Kenya adventure tourism for growth

Hotels, lodges and camps in central region are banking on the promotion of Mount Kenya as an adventure destination to help revive tourism in the circuit. According to Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Mount Kenya region chairman Edward Wangechi, tourism has taken a dive due to the repeat presidential election stand-off. The KAHC official said hotel occupancy in Mount Kenya circuit of Murang’a, Nyeri, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Samburu and parts of Nyandarua is currently averaging at between 10 per cent and 20 per cent.