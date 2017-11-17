News headlines

News highlights

Supreme Court ruling due on Monday as petitions hearing comes to a close

The Supreme Court has concluded the hearing of presidential petitions challenging the validity of the October 26 presidential election. The closure of the hearings on Thursday evening followed two days of oral submissions during which petitioners, respondents and interested parties made submissions before the court. Chief Justice David Maraga said the six-judge bench of the court will convene on Monday to render a ruling and thanked parties in the matter for conducting themselves with decorum.

Babu Owino, TJ Kajwang and Steve Mbogo detained for defying police order

MP Babu Owino, MP TJ Kajwang and politician Steve Mbogo were detained at Kilimani Police Station on Thursday afternoon while they were heading to Kibera for a rally, in defiance of a police order barring the event. Roads to the Raila Odinga stronghold had been sealed off by police following a directive by Nairobi County Commander Japheth Koome. At the time, Kilimani Police said the leaders would be released after questioning.

Petitioners who did not vote are not eligible to contest October election, says Uhuru’s lawyer

Uhuru Kenyatta, through his legal counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has questioned the eligibility of petitions mounted by Harun Mwau, Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa contesting the President’s October 26 victory. Abdullahi has argued that the three petitioners do not qualify as aggrieved voters as they chose to boycott the poll.

Business highlights

Regulator begins stakeholder consultations following court ruling allowing privatization of state-owned sugar milling companies

The Privatization Commission has affirmed its belief that the privatization of the state-owned sugar milling companies will, alongside other reform measures, assure the public of an efficient, competitive and beneficial sugar industry to all its stakeholders. As such, the Commission is re-initiating structured engagements with all primary stakeholders in the sugar industry. The industry regulator has already commenced consultations with the Council of Governors with a view to co-operatively identifying sustainable solutions to the bottlenecks currently facing the operations of the state-owned sugar milling companies.

Orient Insurance implements guidelines to curb misuse of Toyota Probox vehicles

Kenya Orient Insurance Limited has reviewed its underwriting guidelines for Toyota Probox cars now requiring owners of the affected category of vehicles to sign a Declaration of Use witnessed by an advocate. According to the insurer, the new guidelines are aimed at curbing misuse of Probox vehicles while also enhancing accountability in our underwriting operations.

Government urged to help replace kerosene with clean renewable energy in low income households

Governments that fail to use clean, off-grid energy to help get electricity to the 1 billion people living without power – mainly in Africa and South Asia – are missing opportunities to improve lives and boost development, research from the London-based Overseas Development Institute has shown. The data indicates that if households in Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Kenya replace kerosene lamps with solar-powered lighting they could each save about $10 (over Ksh1,000) a month, said report author Andrew Scott.

Sports highlights

Kenya prepares for clash with Rwanda in upcoming CECAFA opener

Harambee Stars are set to host the 2017 CECAFA Senior challenge Cup against Rwanda in the second match of Day 1 on December 3. Harambee Stars, who are drawn in Pool A, will take on guest team Libya in their second match, then Zanzibar, before concluding their group fixtures with a clash against Tanzania. The match comes two years after Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars eliminated the Kenyan team at the quarter-final stage in 2015 in Ethiopia.

Sergio Aguero fit to play for Manchester City after falling ill during Argentina game

Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he is fit to play for Manchester City on Saturday after being taken to hospital during Argentina’s 4-2 defeat to Nigeria. The news will be a boost for Pep Guardiola as he looks to guide his side to an 11th win in 12 Premier League games this season.

Borussia Dortmund drop striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for disciplinary reasons. The 28-year-old will not be considered for his club’s next Bundesliga fixture against VfB Stuttgart on Friday. Dortmund announced the suspension in response to a supporter’s question on Twitter, but did not elaborate on the reasons behind it. The Gabon international was also suspended by his club last year for an unsanctioned trip to Italy.