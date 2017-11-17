Evening news headlines

News highlights

Raila’s return disrupts operations at JKIA

Raila Odinga’s return to the country has disrupted operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). National carrier, Kenya Airways announced the disruption the NASA party leader arrived from the US. KQ also said operations are running as scheduled but noted guests who will miss their flights will be out on others.

Petition against Kamkunji MP Yusuf Hassan dismissed

The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan’s election on August 8. Justice Luka Kimaru has thrown out the suit filed by Wiper Party candidate Ibrahim Ahmed alias Johnny. The politician filed the petition on September 7 saying the election process was not lawful and that IEBC committed many irregularities.

EALA applicants given until Thursday to submit nominations

Citizens interested in filling Kenya’s five slots at the East African Legislative Assembly have until next week Thursday to submit their applications to Parliament.National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye who are the Presiding Officers for the exercise have asked party leaders to submit documents for candidates they intend to nominate to the regional assembly.

Business highlights

Kenya Airways cuts half year loss to Ksh3.8 billion

Kenya Airways (KQ) has posted a Sh3.8 billion net loss for the six months to September, a 20.5 percent reduction of their losses same period last year of Sh4.78 billion. Chief Executive Sebastian Mikodz attributes the improvement to decreased costs in the period as fleet costs were lower by 21.9% while overheads decreased by 8.9%.

Judiciary buildings set for Ksh 7 billion upgrade

Kenya’s Judiciary buildings are set for a Ksh 7 billion upgrade thanks to a World Bank-funded programme in upgrading infrastructure of 50 court stations, the Judiciary said on Thursday. The Judiciary Performance Improvement Project (JPIP) saw nine modern multi-storeyed buildings constructed to house High Court stations in Ol Kalou, Kakamega, Siaya, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Kapsabet, Wajir, Garissa and Mombasa.

Jambojet set to receive two Ksh6.6 billion

Low cost carrier, Jambojet is set to receive two new aircraft worth Sh6.6 billion before Christmas in anticipation of the high-season passenger demand and as the low-cost carrier prepares to start international flights. The airline is set to receive the first of two Bombardier Q400 on December 11.

Sports highlights

David de Gea’s potential move to Real Madrid under threat from Kepa Arrizabalaga

David de Gea’s potential move to Real Madrid is under threat from Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, says Guillem Balague. “Athletic Bilbao want to renew Kepa Arrizabalaga’s contract to make his the best paid player at the club. Kepa is holding off on that deal because he is waiting for the offer from Real Madrid. If they convince him then the link with David de Gea will be gone forever. Real Madrid are pushing hard to do that deal,” he explained.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola and Leroy Sane win October Premier League awards

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Leroy Sane have won the Premier League Manager and Player of the Month awards for October. Boss Guardiola and winger Sane claimed the accolades after City won all three of their league games in October – a run which saw them hit 13 goals.

Wales should fight to keep Manage, says team’s former boss

Chris Coleman should be given what he wants to make sure he remains Wales manager, says the former boss of the national team Mark Hughes. Coleman, who led Wales to the semi final of Euro 2016, will discuss his future on Friday at a meeting with the Football Association of Wales. Sunderland are understood to be keen on Coleman with the manager now odds on to join the struggling Championship club.