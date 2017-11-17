Business highlights – November 17, 2017

Regulator begins stakeholder consultations following court ruling allowing privatization of state-owned sugar milling companies

The Privatization Commission has affirmed its belief that the privatization of the state-owned sugar milling companies will, alongside other reform measures, assure the public of an efficient, competitive and beneficial sugar industry to all its stakeholders. As such, the Commission is re-initiating structured engagements with all primary stakeholders in the sugar industry. The industry regulator has already commenced consultations with the Council of Governors with a view to co-operatively identifying sustainable solutions to the bottlenecks currently facing the operations of the state-owned sugar milling companies.

Orient Insurance implements guidelines to curb misuse of Toyota Probox vehicles

Kenya Orient Insurance Limited has reviewed its underwriting guidelines for Toyota Probox cars now requiring owners of the affected category of vehicles to sign a Declaration of Use witnessed by an advocate. According to the insurer, the new guidelines are aimed at curbing misuse of Probox vehicles while also enhancing accountability in our underwriting operations.

Government urged to help replace kerosene with clean renewable energy in low income households

Governments that fail to use clean, off-grid energy to help get electricity to the 1 billion people living without power – mainly in Africa and South Asia – are missing opportunities to improve lives and boost development, research from the London-based Overseas Development Institute has shown. The data indicates that if households in Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Kenya replace kerosene lamps with solar-powered lighting they could each save about $10 (over Ksh1,000) a month, said report author Andrew Scott.