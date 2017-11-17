Afternoon sports highlights – November 17, 2017

Liverpool given green light to make fresh bid for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light to make a new bid for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk . Liverpool were forced to make an apology to Saints after their failed attempt to sign the £70 million (Ksh9.6 billion)-rated Dutch centre-back in the summer. But Anfield boss Klopp will get a close up view of the player he still believes can help solve his defensive problems as he will be in the dug-out for the home game against Southampton on Saturday after recovering from his midweek health scare. Saints’ first-year boss Mauricio Pellegrino admitted on Thursday he could not guarantee Van Dijk will still be at the club when the January transfer window closes.

Man Utd to offer Jose Mourinho lucrative new deal to ward off Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United want Jose Mourinho to extend his stay at Old Trafford. They plan to open contract talks with their manager in the New Year, with a lucrative extension on the table to reflect the new-found success and progress he has brought. United are confident he will not be tempted by the lure of a move to Paris Saint-Germain next summer, despite recently expressing his admiration for the project at the mega-rich French club. Mourinho signed a three-year contract when he succeeded Louis van Gaal in summer 2016, then led United to League Cup and Europa League success – and straight back into the Champions League – in his debut season.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola and Leroy Sane win October Premier League awards

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Leroy Sane have won the Premier League Manager and Player of the Month awards for October. Boss Guardiola and winger Sane claimed the accolades after City won all three of their league games in October – a run which saw them hit 13 goals.