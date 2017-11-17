Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Martha Karua files appeal, refuses to accept dismissed petition against Anne Waiguru

Martha Karua has filed a notice of appeal following the High Court’s dismissal of her a petition against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s election. The notice, dated November 16, was also filed by petitioner Joseph Gitari. Karua argued that the August 8 election was not free and fair.

KNUT Chairman put on terminal leave ahead of April retirement

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has resolved that its National Chairman Mudzo Nzili should proceed on terminal leave immediately pending his retirement in April next year. Speaking following a meeting of the Union’s top leadership, Nzili stated that the contentious issue of retirement and when to hold elections had been dealt with conclusively.. According to Secretary General Wilson Sossion, Nzili and his deputy will attend the Annual Delegates Conference set for next month where they will give their farewell message to teachers.

NASA supporters clash with anti riot police as Raila Odinga returns to the country

NASA supporters have today clashed with anti riot police as they sought to welcome party leader Raila Odinga back to the country. Crowds marched along Mombasa road to wait for Odinga to touch down at JKIA in Nairobi. Anti-riot police fired in the air and hurled tear gas canisters on Friday to disperse NASA supporters who were marching to JKIA to welcome their leader Raila Odinga.

Business highlights

AfDB to host the 6th Annual Workshop on Local Currency Bond Markets and Financial Sector Development

The 6th Annual African Financial Markets Initiative (AFMI) workshop on Local Currency Bond Markets and Financial Sector development will take place from November 22 to 24, 2017 at Hotel Pullman – Dakar, Senegal. Over 30 countries will be represented. During the workshop, the AFMI will present recent developments on African Financial Markets Database as well as updates on the African Domestic Bond Fund (ADBF). Participants will also discuss ways to promote inclusion of more countries in the African Development Bank (AfDB/AFMISM) Bloomberg® African Bond Index (ABABI) – namely the provision and collection of accurate pricing data. Private sector participants will discuss the importance of developing the institutional investor base for vibrant domestic debt markets in Africa. High level speakers will share their experiences. Launched in 2008, by the African Development Bank, this initiative aims to enable the development of domestic bond markets on the continent

African stakeholders ramp up efforts to fight climate change with launch of NDC hub

Africa Day, held on 15 November within COP23 in Bonn, was the springboard for the official launch of Africa NDC Hub, the African platform for nationally determined contributions (NDCs). This African Development Bank (AfDB) initiative is intended to help the 54 African countries fulfil their commitments made under the Paris Agreement – or in other words, to put their respective NDCs into action – without neglecting their own development priorities. The platform will serve as a catalyst for concessional funding for climate-related projects in Africa which will, in turn, help raise private finance. While all 54 African countries signed the Paris Agreement, 43 have ratified it and 53 (the exception being Libya) have submitted their NDCs, 85% of these NDCs are conditional upon financial aid from abroad and only 15% are on the basis of domestic budgets.

Sports highlights

Liverpool given green light to make fresh bid for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light to make a new bid for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk . Liverpool were forced to make an apology to Saints after their failed attempt to sign the £70 million (Ksh9.6 billion)-rated Dutch centre-back in the summer. But Anfield boss Klopp will get a close up view of the player he still believes can help solve his defensive problems as he will be in the dug-out for the home game against Southampton on Saturday after recovering from his midweek health scare. Saints’ first-year boss Mauricio Pellegrino admitted on Thursday he could not guarantee Van Dijk will still be at the club when the January transfer window closes.

Man Utd to offer Jose Mourinho lucrative new deal to ward off Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United want Jose Mourinho to extend his stay at Old Trafford. They plan to open contract talks with their manager in the New Year, with a lucrative extension on the table to reflect the new-found success and progress he has brought. United are confident he will not be tempted by the lure of a move to Paris Saint-Germain next summer, despite recently expressing his admiration for the project at the mega-rich French club. Mourinho signed a three-year contract when he succeeded Louis van Gaal in summer 2016, then led United to League Cup and Europa League success – and straight back into the Champions League – in his debut season.