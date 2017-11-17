Afternoon business highlights – November 17, 2017

Judiciary buildings set for Ksh 7 billion upgrade

Kenya’s Judiciary buildings are set for a Ksh 7 billion upgrade thanks to a World Bank-funded programme in upgrading infrastructure of 50 court stations, the Judiciary said on Thursday. The Judiciary Performance Improvement Project (JPIP) saw nine modern multi-storeyed buildings constructed to house High Court stations in Ol Kalou, Kakamega, Siaya, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Kapsabet, Wajir, Garissa and Mombasa.

African stakeholders ramp up efforts to fight climate change with launch of NDC hub

Africa Day, held on 15 November within COP23 in Bonn, was the springboard for the official launch of Africa NDC Hub, the African platform for nationally determined contributions (NDCs). This African Development Bank (AfDB) initiative is intended to help the 54 African countries fulfil their commitments made under the Paris Agreement – or in other words, to put their respective NDCs into action – without neglecting their own development priorities. The platform will serve as a catalyst for concessional funding for climate-related projects in Africa which will, in turn, help raise private finance. While all 54 African countries signed the Paris Agreement, 43 have ratified it and 53 (the exception being Libya) have submitted their NDCs, 85% of these NDCs are conditional upon financial aid from abroad and only 15% are on the basis of domestic budgets.

Kenya Airways cuts half year loss to Ksh3.8 billion

Kenya Airways (KQ) has posted a Sh3.8 billion net loss for the six months to September, a 20.5 percent reduction of their losses same period last year of Sh4.78 billion. Chief Executive Sebastian Mikodz attributes the improvement to decreased costs in the period as fleet costs were lower by 21.9% while overheads decreased by 8.9%.