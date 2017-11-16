Sports highlights – November 16, 2017

Thika United faces relegation after 2-1 loss to Zoo Kericho

Thika United’s may be relegated from the Kenyan Premier League after losing 2-1 to Zoo Kericho in a mid-week match played at the Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday. The result saw Zoo climb off the relegation spot to sit 12th on 40 points while Thika are placed at the drop zone, occupying 16th place on 35 points ahead of the season finale on Saturday where relegated teams will be confirmed.

Italy sack coach after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

Italy have sacked coach Giampiero Ventura after the four-time champions failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958. The Azzurri lost a play-off with Sweden 1-0 on aggregate to spell the end of 69-year-old Ventura’s 17-month tenure. Ventura said his record was “one of the best of the last 40 years”.

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s best centre-back, says former Aston Villa Coach

English football Manager and former Asti=on Villa Coach, Tim Sherwood thinks Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s best centre-back but is worried he will be overlooked in that position by Jurgen Klopp. Gomez defied his years with an outstanding full debut for England against Brazil on Tuesday as he kept Neymar quiet for the large majority of the game. Despite being only 20-years-old with only 14 Premier League appearances under his belt, Sherwood thought his performance showed he should be the first-choice centre-back at Liverpool ahead of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip while also praising Gareth Southgate’s decision to blood the youngsters.