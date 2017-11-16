Justice League fans treated to a prescreening of the movie ahead of its release

Expectations of the Movie

Superman (Henry Cavill) last time he fronted a movie seemed to die, a narrative that not even the most dupable viewer could buy. So, of course, he’s back in this one, eventually, although first, the band needs to get together. Having seen trouble on the horizon, Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne played with a sepulchral growl and bespoke stubble by Ben Affleck takes the lead on this enterprise. He’s the insistent manager as well as the scowling host, the guy with the cool digs, easy moments with blinking screens and affable butler (Jeremy Irons as Alfred). He’s also pretty much of a yawn……………

Pre-Screening of Justice League.

As the world awaits the big screen debut of the long-awaited new blockbuster film ‘Justice League’ set for worldwide release today, November 17, 2017, DStv subscribers in Kenya already got in in all the action!

DStv partners, subscribers, and movie buffs had an exclusive super hero action experience during the pre-screening of “Justice League” that was held at Century Cinemax at Junction Mall two days before the official premiere. Over 200 movie enthusiasts watched the film that features five of the biggest super hero names of all time.

“The movie Justice League is one of the most anticipated block busters of the year and it is a great delight for DStv to be able to give our subscribers the first opportunity to watch the movie ahead of the worldwide release. DStv is proud to continue to bring you the latest content first in partnership with M-Net. Today’s pre-screening is part of our mission to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible. We will continue to work to deliver the shows that people love into their hands through such screenings and also to their living rooms through our DStv platforms.”Philip Wahome, MultiChoice Kenya Corporate Communications Manager.

In the movie, Justice League, five of the world’s most watched and admired super heroes come together in an attempt to restore faith in humanity. Batman, Wonder Woman, Cybord, Aquaman and Flash come together in the movie to stand against a newly awakened threat of catastrophic proportions.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller star in the action adventure “Justice League” that has received numerous positive reviews from movie analysts and comic fans from which the super hero characters are derived.