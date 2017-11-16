Isuzu East Africa announces 2018 Isuzu Public Service Vehicle Awards

Leading bus and truck assembler Isuzu East Africa (Isuzu EA) has today announced the launch of the Inaugural Isuzu PSV Awards targeting the Nairobi County Matatu operators.

The Awards, the first of their kind in Kenya, are designed to identify, recognize and reward good road user behavior and management practices in the public transport industry. The overall best managed SACCO will be awarded a Ksh. 5 million Isuzu 33-seater bus.

“Statistics released by NTSA show that nearly 3,000 people are killed on the Kenyan roads annually. Most of these fatalities result from reckless driving rather than mechanical failure. As the leading passenger transport supplier and a key stakeholder in the PSV industry, Isuzu EA is keen to promote safe driving on our roads,” said Rita.

She went on to explain that the launch of the Isuzu PSV Awards is a demonstration of her company’s commitment to promoting the highest standards of public transport in the country and improving road safety for citizens.

“In 2012, our company led a Private Public Partnership (PPP) initiative that sought to help the government streamline the public transport industry. Dubbed ‘PSV vision 2030’, the initiative led to the formation of a PSV Consortium to organize the industry from individual ownership to SACCOs and limited companies,” Rita said.

READ ALSO: Isuzu buys 57.7% stake in General Motors East Africa

She added that the company is working closely with like-minded partners to transform the PSV sector. Isuzu EA has partnered with Think Business Limited to establish the assessment and judging criteria for the Awards with support from the National Transport & Safety Authority (NTSA). She described the collaboration as a testimony to Isuzu EA’s promise of Tuko Pamoja Safarini.

Present at the event was NTSA Director General, Mr. Francis Meja, who commended Isuzu EA for being a good corporate citizen and for taking the lead in championing road safety over the years. He also vouched for NTSA’s full support in the success of the program.

“As NTSA, our mandate is to maintain road safety in Kenya. As such, we would like to applaud the efforts by Isuzu EA and Think Business Limited to assist NTSA champion road safety. This announcement comes at a crucial time for us this week when we are commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Accident Victims on 19th November,” he said.

Think Business CEO and founder Ochieng Oloo, explained the judging criteria that will be used in selecting the best managed PSV Operator.

“The best managed PSV operator will be one that has demonstrated full compliance to NTSA regulations, has a crew who have excellent driving skills, least accident record and a crew that delivers high standards of customer care to its passengers,” said Oloo. “We will work closely with NTSA and the public to gather enough information on how the various matatus are being operated,” he concluded.

Calls for submissions are scheduled to begin immediately targeting Nairobi County based PSV operators with high capacity buses. The assessment program will begin in December 2017 with various activities leading up to the gala Awards in June 2018. The incentive scheme to the PSV sector comes at a time when the end of year festive season is set to begin with an expected increase in road travel over the December holidays.