Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kidero barred from petition contesting Sonko’s win

JudgeMsagha Mbogholi has thrown out former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s application to join an election petition contesting the victory of Mike Mbuvi Sonko. As such, Kidero will not join Japheth Muroko’s and another petition which is seeking nullification of Sonko’s win over irregularities.

NASA leaders clash with police at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

NASA party supporters led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, today defied an order to steer clear of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as the leaders planned to hold a press briefing as they prepare for the return of opposition coalition chief, Raila Odinga tomorrow. A brief altercation between airport security and the politicians ensued. Police later allowed them to address journalists at a security check point.

Government to support the introduction of a Public Relations Bill in Parliament

The Government has pledged to support the establishment of a statutory instrument to guide the practice of Public Relations in Kenya. The plans, will involve the introduction of a Legislative Bill in the National Assembly as part of an effort to streamline professional PR practice in the public and private sectors. Speaking in Mombasa at the ongoing Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) Annual Summit, State Department of Broadcasting and telecommunications Principal Secretary, Sammy Itemere said the introduction of a law governing PR practice will be undertaken to build capacity and instil professional ethics and discipline. The Government, Itemere said will collaborate with the PRSK in the journey that will also see the umbrella PR Society transformed to the Kenya Institute of Public Relations (KIPR) once the necessary legislative processes are concluded.

Business highlights

African governments and Off-Grid Energy Industry take steps to accelerate progress towards universal energy access

At the first edition of the Off-Grid Government-Industry Dialogue (OGID) Day on 24 October 2017 in Abidjan, 80 representatives of African governments and practitioners from the off-grid energy industry discussed the vital role of off-grid energy solutions in delivering universal energy access across Africa. Organized by GOGLA, the voice of the off-grid solar sector, and the African Development Bank (AfDB), the OGID Day highlighted the need for close collaboration between governments and companies to scale up the reach of off-grid energy solutions and accelerate progress towards universal energy access.

Kitui and Makueni residents urge state to use dam resources for food security purposes

Kitui and Makueni County residents want the four components of the Ksh36.9 billion Thwake multi-purpose dam re-arranged to guarantee food security in the region. The dam, a Vision 2030 flagship project, is planned for implementation in four main phases including construction of a 77 meter high dam, hydro power generation component, 34600 cubic meters of water supply and a final phase of irrigating 40000 hectares in the two counties. It is designed to supply piped water for domestic use, to serve the Konza techno city and adjacent towns, irrigate farms downstream as well as generate 23 megawatts of hydro power.

Farmers cut down on wheat production

The Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) has observed low production of wheat which prompted farmers to increase prices as millers tried to meet a government requirement that they exhaust local purchase quotas before importing. The move saw the price of a 90 kilogramme bag of wheat jump more than 18% to Ksh4,934 last month from Ksh4,167 in September.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have the quality to beat Tottenham in north London derby

Arsene Wenger has dismissed the idea that Arsenal are underdogs for Saturday’s north London derby against Tottenham. The Gunners finished behind their huge rivals last season for the first time since Wenger took charge in 1996 and are four points adrift of third-placed Spurs already this term.

Ibrahimovic likely to play No 10 when he returns for Manr Utd after knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he could move to the No10 role once he makes his comeback from injury. The Swede’s return to full training has sparked speculation that he could make the bench against Newcastle on Saturday following seven months on the sidelines with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Midfielder Willian urges Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to recall Ruben Loftus-Cheek and give new England star a chance

Chelsea star Willian has urged Antonio Conte to recall new England ace Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The midfielder shined on his Three Lions debut against Germany last week and also impressed against Brazil before limping off with an injury.