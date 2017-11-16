Customers can now access tailor-made loans through Equity Bank to purchase Solar Water Heating Systems from Orb Energy

Financial provider, Equity Bank, and solar energy company, Orb Energy, have expanded their partnership to offer tailor-made loans that will enable homes, institutions, and industries to acquire solar water heater systems – a renewable clean energy alternative to electric water heating.

This agreement comes just before the Energy Regulation Commission’s (ERC) 22nd November deadline for households and institutions that consume more than 100 liters of hot water per day to install solar water heating systems in accordance with the Energy (Solar Water Heating) Regulations 2012.

Through the Equity Bank loan product, Kenyans will be able to acquire solar water heaters that will see them save up to 60% of the money spent on their electricity bill. Orb’s Sunstream solar water heating systems caters for residential and buildings that consume over 100 litres of hot water a day as well as industrial facilities that consume up to 13,000 litres per day or more.

“Equity is committed to promoting the use of clean energy products and has so far helped 16,000 households – equivalent to an estimated 70,400 individuals – benefit from these products. The partnership with Orb Energy now allows us to avail to our clients a more enhanced product offering.”Equity Bank’s Director of Operations and Customer Experience, Gerald Warui.

The partnership with Orb Energy is also in line with the Group’s mission to offer inclusive customer-focused financial services that socially and economically empower communities, thus complementing government efforts to offer decent livelihoods and promote the adoption of green energy.

Orb Energy’s Vice President for Africa Mr. Ramin Nadimi, said his company is committed to ensuring customers can afford and have easy access to solar water heating and solar power products by partnering with like-minded financial institutions such as Equity Bank. He also added that the move is part of Orb’s objective of providing a range of high-quality solar energy solutions to Kenyans, helping families to save money and enhance their quality of life.

Customers will be able to access free site surveys from Orb Energy that includes free technical and financial assessment by Orb technicians. Orb also takes care of all installation and after-sales service countrywide. The product has a five-year warranty and the repayment period is approximately 24-36 months based on savings generated by switching to solar water heating options.