Lobby wants Controller of Budget stop disbursing funds to Counties passing Public Assembly Motions

A group of Council of Professionals of Kenya on Wednesday 17th petitioned the Controller of Budget and the National Treasury to stop with immediate effect disbursement of Public funds to all Counties that are calling for Peoples assembly.

The lobby led by former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba (Currently the CPK Chairman), wants the Treasury and head of the budget control to immediately stop any financial assistance to all those Counties.

Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, Namwamba claimed that Counties are violating the Constitution and the County Governments Act by passing the So-Called ‘Public Assemblies Motions’.

The Council has submitted a public petition to legislators from both Houses (National Assembly and the Senate) to look on the matter and come out with a reasonable matter.

The Council Of Professionals of Kenya has been keenly observing a number of Strategies that the NASA (formerly Nationa Resistance Movement) are doing including Economic sabotage and they are calling for the National Government to quite any Support for all the Counties that are targetting economic downfall in the Country.

The Opposition leader Raila Odinga has been calling for the economic boycott, protests among other avenues to put pressure on the government despite calls from several quarters for him and Kenyatta to consider dialogue.