Afternoon sports highlights – November 16, 2017

Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return for Manchester United before end of the year

Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to action for Manchester United before the end of the year. The striker – who suffered knee ligament damage last season – could be fit for the visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City next month. Both he and Paul Pogba are in contention to play against Newcastle this weekend. The 35-year-old returned to training at Carrington in October and Mourinho said he had a “feeling” the Swede would be back by the end of 2017.

Mark Sampson row affects women’s game, says Wales Manager Jayne Ludlow

Wales Manager Jayne Ludlow says the controversy surrounding Mark Sampson’s dismissal as England manager has detracted from the team’s achievements and the women’s game. Wales meet England in April 2018 in a qualifier for the 2019 World Cup. Sampson was sacked after evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable”behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 in World Cup play-off

Peru are the 32nd and final country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 2-0 play-off win over New Zealand. The South American nation completed the field for next summer’s tournament as goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos secured their first World Cup trip since 1982. New Zealand travelled to Lima hoping to upset the odds, after the opening leg in Wellington finished goalless, but they were always up against it after Farfan put Peru in front in the 27th minute.