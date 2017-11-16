Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

High Court to decide whether Kidero will join suit challenging Governor Sonko’s victory

The High Court will today rule whether Evans Kidero should be enjoined in an election petition contesting the victory of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Through lawyer Tom Ojienda, Kidero has urged the court to enjoin him as an interested party to Japheth Moroko’s petition for personal interests. He told Justice Msagha Mbogholi that if allowed to take part in the proceedings, Governor Sonko will suffer no prejudice. But Sonko implored the court to dismiss Kidero’s application insisting it is an afterthought and a backdoor suit to challenge his election. Sonko’s election was challenged by two voters, Japheth Muroko and Zachaeus Okoth. Kidero claimed that more than 60 per cent of the Forms 37A, used to declare Sonko the winner, contained irregularities.

IEBC blames NASA for disrupting Nyanza elections as Supreme Court hears petitions

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has told the court that NASA supporters barricaded roads leading to polling centres in the affected region making it increasingly difficult to deliver polling materials to those stations. Through lead counsel Kamau Karori, the Commission distanced itself from claims it had unilaterally cancelled the election in 25 constituencies in Nyanza region maintaining that the poll had only been postponed due to violence instigated by NASA supporters whose presidential candidate Raila Odinga had opted out of the race on October 10.

Academic Staff Union hits back at Education CS Fred Matiang’i for barring hiring of new staff

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) says the directive by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi that the management of all public universities should cease hiring staff on permanent and pensionable basis is ill advised and it will move to court should it become policy. The union’s Secretary General Constantine Wasonga told Capital FM News that this will result in a brain drain which will lead to the collapse of the higher education sector. He vowed that should the directive be effected, the union will fight it in court as there were no proper consultations involving all stakeholders.

Business highlights

Longhorn Publishers to sell Ksh102 million stake in Law Africa

Longhorn Publishers Limited has resolved to enter into negotiations for the sale of its entire shareholding in LawAfrica Publishing Limited following the receipt from a prospective purchaser of a letter of intent to purchase such shares, the company has confirmed. The deal will see the purchaser get a 92% stake of the issued share capital of LawAfrica. When completed, LawAfrica will cease being a subsidiary of Longhorn.

KenGen moves to diversify revenue streams with formation of regional branch

Kenya Electricity Generating Company is planning to set up a subordinate consultancy firm to boost its revenue generation as part of its revamped G2G (Good to Great) transformation strategy. The power generator aims to provide adequate returns for shareholders by targeting a return-on-invested-capital of 10% and by profitably supplying cheaper green energy to the public. Dubbed KenGen C, the firm will be offering expert services in electricity generation, selling steam, geothermal consulting, heating and other related services across the continent while the mother firm will concentrate on its core business of energy generation.

Muranga County on the spot for missing Ksh155 million

A new report from the Auditor General’s office reveals that Muranga financial records do not add up, raising implications that corrupt officials skimmed funds from the County’s coffers. The report indicates that the County received Ksh5.3 billion from the National Treasury but there was unexplained difference of Ksh155 million in expenditure. The county could not account for Ksh2.7 million paid to an American non-governmental organisation, which donated drugs and medical supplies worth Ksh45 million for shipping costs.

Sports highlights

Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return for Manchester United before end of the year

Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to action for Manchester United before the end of the year. The striker – who suffered knee ligament damage last season – could be fit for the visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City next month. Both he and Paul Pogba are in contention to play against Newcastle this weekend. The 35-year-old returned to training at Carrington in October and Mourinho said he had a “feeling” the Swede would be back by the end of 2017.

Mark Sampson row affects women’s game, says Wales Manager Jayne Ludlow

Wales Manager Jayne Ludlow says the controversy surrounding Mark Sampson’s dismissal as England manager has detracted from the team’s achievements and the women’s game. Wales meet England in April 2018 in a qualifier for the 2019 World Cup. Sampson was sacked after evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable”behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 in World Cup play-off

Peru are the 32nd and final country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 2-0 play-off win over New Zealand. The South American nation completed the field for next summer’s tournament as goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos secured their first World Cup trip since 1982. New Zealand travelled to Lima hoping to upset the odds, after the opening leg in Wellington finished goalless, but they were always up against it after Farfan put Peru in front in the 27th minute.