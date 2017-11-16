Afternoon business highlights – November 16, 2017

Longhorn Publishers to sell Ksh102 million stake in Law Africa

Longhorn Publishers Limited has resolved to enter into negotiations for the sale of its entire shareholding in LawAfrica Publishing Limited following the receipt from a prospective purchaser of a letter of intent to purchase such shares, the company has confirmed. The deal will see the purchaser get a 92% stake of the issued share capital of LawAfrica. When completed, LawAfrica will cease being a subsidiary of Longhorn.

KenGen moves to diversify revenue streams with formation of regional branch

Kenya Electricity Generating Company is planning to set up a subordinate consultancy firm to boost its revenue generation as part of its revamped G2G (Good to Great) transformation strategy. The power generator aims to provide adequate returns for shareholders by targeting a return-on-invested-capital of 10% and by profitably supplying cheaper green energy to the public. Dubbed KenGen C, the firm will be offering expert services in electricity generation, selling steam, geothermal consulting, heating and other related services across the continent while the mother firm will concentrate on its core business of energy generation.

Muranga County on the spot for missing Ksh155 million

A new report from the Auditor General’s office reveals that Muranga financial records do not add up, raising implications that corrupt officials skimmed funds from the County’s coffers. The report indicates that the County received Ksh5.3 billion from the National Treasury but there was unexplained difference of Ksh155 million in expenditure. The county could not account for Ksh2.7 million paid to an American non-governmental organisation, which donated drugs and medical supplies worth Ksh45 million for shipping costs.