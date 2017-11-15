Sports highlights – November 15, 2017

Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku becomes Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer

Romelu Lukaku became Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer by netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan in Bruges. The Manchester United striker headed in his 31st international goal from barely a yard out after some good play from Nacer Chadli, to take him clear of Paul Van Himst and Bernard Voorhoof. Belgium extended their unbeaten run to 15 games, their last defeat having come against Spain in a friendly in September last year.

Hat trick ends Republic of Ireland’s World Cup dream as home team loses 1-5 to Denmark

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick as Denmark came from behind to end the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup dream with an emphatic 5-1 play-off win in Dublin. Shane Duffy had headed Martin O’Neill’s side into a sixth-minute lead at a sell-out Aviva Stadium but two goals in four first-half minutes prompted a decisive shift. Eriksen struck just moments after Cyrus Christie’s own goal and then snuffed out home hopes with a fine second-half double, before Nicklas Bendtner’s 90th-minute penalty completed the rout.

England Manager proud as young team holds Brazil to a goalless draw

England Manager Gareth Southgate said his young side rewarded him for his “brave” team selection in their hard-fought goalless draw with Brazil in the friendly at Wembley. Southgate made five changes to the team that started the 0-0 draw with Germany on Friday, giving Liverpool defender Joe Gomez a full debut and introducing Dominic Solanke as a substitute for his first cap. Brazil’s greater quality and assurance in possession meant England spent much of the game on the defensive.