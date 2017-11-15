Newspaper summaries – November 15, 2017

Daily Nation

Supreme Court locks out Jubilee, Nasa from petition

The National Super Alliance and Jubilee Party were last evening kicked out of the petitions filed at the Supreme Court, challenging the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The judges also suspended from the hearing a case filed by Institute for Democratic Governance (IDG) against Nasa leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi because they said it was not time-bound. The six judges also expunged from the court records the controversial internal memos obtained from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Uhuru Kenyatta, IEBC oppose scrutiny of poll materials

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the electoral commission have opposed an application by petitioners for scrutiny of materials used in the October 26 repeat presidential poll. The two argue that the application by Mr Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa is prejudicial to them, a waste of judicial time and an abuse of court process.

Knec takes up stricter measures to stop exam cheating

The national examiner has tightened management of national examinations in the wake of attempts by both candidates and teachers to get access to materials before the stipulated time. On Tuesday, more principal secretaries joined the team that has been supervising the administration of the examinations. For the second day running, the teams visited schools that had recorded cases of attempted irregularities as leaders of private schools, which have been the main suspects in the misconduct, were summoned for a meeting.

The Standard

NASA leader Raila Odinga’s new push for inclusion questionable

A key plank of Raila Odinga’s speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington DC last week was his assertion that, the drive behind his (or by and large NASA/NRM’s) latest campaign is to end exclusion in Kenya. Can Raila Odinga, a billionaire, former Prime Minister, Member of Parliament for several years and son of Kenya’s first vice president, in all candour truly claim that existing mechanisms are insufficient?

Judge forced to briefly adjourn hearing as opposing parties clashed

Supporters of Governor Cyprian Awiti and those of former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga clashed in the court corridors yesterday. Justice Joseph Karanja had to briefly adjourn the hearing of the case in which Mr Magwanga is disputing Governor Awiti’s election, to allow security orderlies separate the two sides. The supporters clashed as they scrambled to enter the court room, with each side accusing the other of barring them from the proceedings.

One person held as arsonists burn vehicle in Dundori forest in Nakuru county

Police in Bahati have launched investigations into an incident in which unknown people drove a car into Dundori forest and set it ablaze. According to residents living near the forest, several gunshots were heard at around midday within the forest before a huge dark smoke was seen billowing from the forest. Police officers rushed to the scene and found a Toyota Fielder with registration number KCL 509L on fire, but nobody was at the site.

The Star

Mt Kenya planning to pick Ruto’s 2022 running mate

Mt Kenya politicians and businessmen are saying they will back William Ruto for President in 2022 but they want to control the choice of candidate for Deputy President. Planning is underway, in earnest, even before the Supreme Court rules on President Uhuru’s second reelection. Power brokers from Uhuru’s back yard want to ensure their interests are protected in the government through the next DP. Though Jubilee’s immediate focus is government reorganisation, preparations for the next election are under discussion. The Star has established that secret meetings have been held to ensure Uhuru alone does not influence selection of his running mate in 2022.

Ousting Nzili, Kaguma illegal, MP Sossion told

The Labour ministry yesterday barred Knut from replacing embattled chairman Mudzo Nzili and a second official, further deepening the leadership standoff rocking the teachers’ union. Weighing in on the stalemate, the labour commissioner warned Knut against sending Nzili and vice chairman Samson Kaguma packing in next month’s annual delegates’ conference. In a letter signed by Hellen Apiyo on behalf of the labour commissioner, the ministry pointed out that Nzili and Kaguma raised pertinent objections that they were yet to hit 60 years – the retirement age.

Nurses and county chiefs begin talks to finalise deal

Governors and nurses have begun discussions to finish up the caregivers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement ahead of the one-month deadline. A return-to-work agreement signed by the two parties two weeks ago requires that the CBA be ready by December 2 — 30 days after the signing. A statement from the Council of Governors yesterday said representatives from both sides spent the whole day deliberating on the new CBA. “This is part of the return-to-work formula reached by the parties that ended the strike,” the statement signed by CoG chairman Josphat Nanok said.

Business Daily

Devki billionaire in 750m tonne Coast cement plant

Building material billionaire Narendra Raval plans to invest in a 750-million tonne cement plant on a 20-hectare land in Mariakani, Kilifi County. This will be the second factory in the county after ARM Cement. Mr Raval, popularly known as Guru, owns a cement grinding plant in Lukenya, Machakos and a clinkering plant at Simba town, Kajiado. His Devki Group owns steelmaking factories in Athi River, Machakos and Ruiru town, Kiambu. The investment comes at a time players are talking of excess capacity. Bamburi and Savannah plan to increase cement production soon.

Carrefour takes over former Nakumatt premises at TRM

French retailer Carrefour is Thursday set to open its third Nairobi store at Thika Road Mall (TRM), two months after rival Nakumatt evacuated the space. Carrefour, whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, will initially operate on the first floor before opening its doors on the mall’s ground floor mid next year. The retailer’s move to set up in the populated residential area of Roysambu marks a shift in strategy since its operational stores — at Nairobi’s The Hub and Two Rivers malls — serve as destination shopping centres.

Tea output drops 12pc in Q3 on bad weather

Tea production in the nine months to September dropped 12 per cent on account of severe drought witnessed particularly in the first quarter of the year. Monthly data from Tea Directorate indicate the volumes dropped to 303 million kilogrammes (kg) between January and September from 346 million in the corresponding period last year. The production decline affected export volumes with quantities sold through the Mombasa auction shrinking by 17 per cent, to 320 million kgs in the period under review, from 387 million kgs between January and September 2016.