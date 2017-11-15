News headlines

News highlights

NASA barred from contributing to Supreme Court proceedings

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday succeeded in his bid to have the National Super Alliance prohibited from contributing to the Supreme Court’s deliberation of the validity of the October 26 presidential petition. The Supreme Court, by a unanimous decision, found that NASA cannot be sustained as a respondent in the matter. The Court said it would give detailed reasons for this decision on notice.

Raila now free of treason charges

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition to prosecute Opposition leader Raila Odinga for boycotting the October 26 repeat presidential election. A lobby group and Pokot South MP David Pkosing sought to have Raila charged with treason. However, Judges dismissed the petition on Tuesday, saying it did not challenge the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto as president and deputy president elect respectively.

Give Kenyans back their sovereignty, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa urges MCAs

Kisumu County Senator Fred Outa has asked Members of County Assemblies to pass a motion to form a People’s Assembly within the shortest time possible. The County boss said the motion will give the people of Kenya their sovereignty back. On Tuesday, Kisumu County debated a motion to form a People’s Assembly. Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the motion tabled by majority leader Kenneth Odhiambo will give residents the opportunity to restore rule of law and democratic elections.

Business highlights

Jambojet’s on-time performance on an all-time high as festive season begins

Jambojet has achieved a 90% on-time performance in the months of September and October across its network mainly driven by its new efficient fleet. The September and October on time performance (OTP) average is a 6% higher compared to 84% average in August, 2017. In the past seven months the airline has maintained an average OTP of 85%. OTP is based on flights taking off and landing within 15 minutes (an industry benchmark), of the scheduled times in the six destinations serviced by the budget airline. Jambojet CEO, Willem Hondius said; “We are well over our target of 80% which is considerably better than the industry average. Without a doubt, this is a very good sign as we go into the peak festive season”.Currently, Jambojet operates 75 flights per week to on its domestic routes from Nairobi to Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani).

State Department for Cooperatives to launch online information system

The State Department for Cooperatives will today launch an online information system that will enable cooperative societies (SAACOs) to access core services that it provides. The online service known as the Cooperative Management Information System (CMIS), will aim at making services easily available to all through web based online platforms. The CMIS will make use of the existing e – citizen portal, the Huduma Centers service – one – stop – centers and the cyber cafes available countrywide. When fully operational the automated services of the State Department will be accessed nationally across all internet enabled devices including mobile phones.

Centum Investment Company launches congress aimed at harnessing opportunities in East Africa

Centum CEO James Mworia has today officially opened a two day regional congress of actuaries in East Africa at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi. The two day Convention – whose theme is ‘Harnessing Opportunities in East Africa’ – will mainly focus Actuarial skills to mitigate risks in the financial sector. Over 400 decision makers, industry players and professionals in the financial services industry (insurance, banking, mutual societies, capital markets, employee benefits & risk management) will attend the conference. The Convention organized by the Actuarial Society of Kenya (‘TASK’) in conjunction with the International Actuarial Association (IAA) is expected to focus mainly on exploiting opportunities present in the region.

Sports highlights

Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku becomes Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer

Romelu Lukaku became Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer by netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan in Bruges. The Manchester United striker headed in his 31st international goal from barely a yard out after some good play from Nacer Chadli, to take him clear of Paul Van Himst and Bernard Voorhoof. Belgium extended their unbeaten run to 15 games, their last defeat having come against Spain in a friendly in September last year.

Hat trick ends Republic of Ireland’s World Cup dream as home team loses 1-5 to Denmark

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick as Denmark came from behind to end the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup dream with an emphatic 5-1 play-off win in Dublin. Shane Duffy had headed Martin O’Neill’s side into a sixth-minute lead at a sell-out Aviva Stadium but two goals in four first-half minutes prompted a decisive shift. Eriksen struck just moments after Cyrus Christie’s own goal and then snuffed out home hopes with a fine second-half double, before Nicklas Bendtner’s 90th-minute penalty completed the rout.

England Manager proud as young team holds Brazil to a goalless draw

England Manager Gareth Southgate said his young side rewarded him for his “brave” team selection in their hard-fought goalless draw with Brazil in the friendly at Wembley. Southgate made five changes to the team that started the 0-0 draw with Germany on Friday, giving Liverpool defender Joe Gomez a full debut and introducing Dominic Solanke as a substitute for his first cap. Brazil’s greater quality and assurance in possession meant England spent much of the game on the defensive.