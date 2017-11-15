Evening news headlines

News highlights

High Court dismisses Martha Karua case against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

The Kerugoya High Court has thrown out a petition filed by Martha Karua challenging the election of Anne Waiguru as Kirinyaga County Governor. The case was dismissed on the grounds that it failed to comply with the election petition rules.

Government to start hiring Lecturers on a contract basis, Education Ministry confirms

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says the government has stopped the hiring of university staff on permanent and pensionable terms with immediate effect. Speaking on Wednesday, the CS stated that new staff members will get contracts from January. The minister noted those already in employment will not be affected by the new system.

Nandi County loses Ksh200 million to ghost workers

An audit report has revealed that Nandi county has more than 300 ghost workers. County Governor Stephen Sang, who released the findings at his Kapsabet office this week, said the county lost more than Ksh200 million paying them. He blamed his predecessor Cleophas Lagat for the mess.

Business highlights

Kenya Power recovers stolen prepaid meters, conductors and service cables in Nairobi security operation

Twelve wooden poles, 1,800 metres of conductors and 360 metres of service cable were yesterday recovered at Kiplombe and Chembulet areas in Uasin Gishu County as Kenya Power intensified crack down on illegal electricity connections. The operation was conducted jointly by the Company security and operations & maintenance teams (O&M) and the matter was reported to Naiberi police station. This comes two weeks after three suspects; Jackson Wambua Mutua, Jeremiah Wambua Tingi and Elisha Musindi Shivonje were arrested at Capitol Hill police canteen for the offence of connecting an illegal line to supply power to shops adjacent to the canteen. T

Trading of KQ shares at NSE suspended for 2 weeks

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has suspended the trading Kenya Airways shares for two weeks to allow new share split deal to take effect. The suspension took effect on November 15 and will remain in place until November 28, 2017 with approval from the Capital Markets Authority.

Uchumi posts Ksh1.7 billion loss as retailer inches towards recovery

Uchumi Supermarket has seen its losses fall by 40% in the 2017 financial year to Ksh1.7 billion compared to Sh2.8 billion loss in 2016 attributed to improved cost management. Expenses went down by 42 percent in the period under review from Sh3.6Bn in 2016 to Sh2.1Bn in 2017 while the cost of sales hit Sh2.5bn from Sh6.4bn in 2016. The firm says that despite the suppressed business in the current and past financial year the firm recorded improved margins.

Sports highlights

Marouane Fellaini’s future in doubt amid Manchester United talks

Manchester United are facing an uphill struggle to keep Marouane Fellaini at the club. United have been locked in contract talks with the Belgian since last season with Jose Mourinho determined to keep Fellaini in his squad. Fellaini, who turns 30 next week, was offered a new contract in September but rejected the deal.

Everton’s indecision put me off, says Manager Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce says he ruled himself out of the Everton manager’s job after being put off by the club’s indecision. The former England boss, who’s managed a string of Premier League clubs, was linked with the vacancy at Goodison Park after Ronald Koeman was sacked nearly a month ago.

Argentine ex-football official Jorge Delhon commits suicide

Argentine former football official Jorge Delhon took his own life on Tuesday just hours after he was accused of taking bribes. Mr Delhon was accused of taking $2m (£1.5m) in payments in exchange for rights for broadcasting football games. The 52-year-old lawyer worked for Football for All, a government programme which held the rights to football broadcasts in Argentina.