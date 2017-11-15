Business highlights – November 15, 2017

Jambojet’s on-time performance on an all-time high as festive season begins

Jambojet has achieved a 90% on-time performance in the months of September and October across its network mainly driven by its new efficient fleet. The September and October on time performance (OTP) average is a 6% higher compared to 84% average in August, 2017. In the past seven months the airline has maintained an average OTP of 85%. OTP is based on flights taking off and landing within 15 minutes (an industry benchmark), of the scheduled times in the six destinations serviced by the budget airline. Jambojet CEO, Willem Hondius said; “We are well over our target of 80% which is considerably better than the industry average. Without a doubt, this is a very good sign as we go into the peak festive season”.Currently, Jambojet operates 75 flights per week to on its domestic routes from Nairobi to Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani).

State Department for Cooperatives to launch online information system

The State Department for Cooperatives will today launch an online information system that will enable cooperative societies (SAACOs) to access core services that it provides. The online service known as the Cooperative Management Information System (CMIS), will aim at making services easily available to all through web based online platforms. The CMIS will make use of the existing e – citizen portal, the Huduma Centers service – one – stop – centers and the cyber cafes available countrywide. When fully operational the automated services of the State Department will be accessed nationally across all internet enabled devices including mobile phones.

Centum Investment Company launches congress aimed at harnessing opportunities in East Africa

Centum CEO James Mworia has today officially opened a two day regional congress of actuaries in East Africa at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi. The two day Convention – whose theme is ‘Harnessing Opportunities in East Africa’ – will mainly focus Actuarial skills to mitigate risks in the financial sector. Over 400 decision makers, industry players and professionals in the financial services industry (insurance, banking, mutual societies, capital markets, employee benefits & risk management) will attend the conference. The Convention organized by the Actuarial Society of Kenya (‘TASK’) in conjunction with the International Actuarial Association (IAA) is expected to focus mainly on exploiting opportunities present in the region.