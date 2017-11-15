Afternoon sports highlights – November 15, 2017

Striker Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina’s defeat by Nigeria

Sergio Aguero has undergone medical checks after reports he fell ill during Argentina’s 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in a friendly in Krasnodar. The Manchester City forward apparently fainted at half-time before being taken to a local hospital. He was later released and rejoined the rest of the Argentinian squad. Aguero started the game and scored in the 36th minute before being withdrawn at half-time during the game, which was played at Krasnodar Stadium in Russia.

Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid, says Brazil team-mate Casemiro

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has told Brazilian team-mate Neymar that he will “always be welcome” at the Bernabeu. Neymar has been linked with the European champions despite only making a world-record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The £200 million (Ksh27.3 billion) man has hit the ground running in terms of his on-field contributions for the Ligue 1 leaders, but reported clashes with manager Unai Emery and team-mate Edinson Cavani have created a storm of media interest in the 25-year-old.

Australia beat Honduras to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Australia beat Honduras 3-1 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Australia are the 31st of the 32 nations to qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia. This is their fourth consecutive World Cup finals appearance and fifth overall. On Tuesday, Honduras Coach Jorge Luis Pinto accused Australia of spying on his team’s training session at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.