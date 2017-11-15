Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Supreme Court denies petitioners access to IEBC servers and KIEMS logs

The Supreme Court has declined to grant parties to the presidential suit before it access to the IEBC servers, KIEMS logs, polling station diaries and internal memos. It has however given the parties access to the original election result forms and a certified copy of the voters register. Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa who want President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory voided, yesterday applied for the access in order to prove their case that results for Garissa and Murang’a and possibly elsewhere were altered.

NASA welcome march will jeopardize airport security, Inspector General Boinnet warns

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet has warned NASA against mobilising large crowds to march to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to welcome Opposition leader, Raila Odinga. Raila is expected back in the country on Friday. The NASA coalition chief has been in the United States for the past week and his party is planing a welcome march for him slated for November 17.

Jubilee supporters will help stop secession, says Sankok

Nominated MP David Sankok says the Jubilee Party plans to use its ‘tyranny of numbers’ to defeat a proposed secession Bill that the NASA party is set to table in Parliament. The Bill, which was fronted by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, calls for the formation of two states in Kenya – the People’s Republic of Kenya and the Central Republic of Kenya.

Business highlights

AfDB President calls for partnerships to accelerate development in Africa

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has called for more partnerships to accelerate development of the African continent. “Africa is now the place to be,” he told businessmen and representatives of the Portuguese private sector Monday, during a roundtable co-chaired with Teresa Ribeiro, Portugal’s State Secretary in charge of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Vice-Governor of Portugal to the AfDB and the African Development Fund. Adesina made the remarks during a two-day working visit to Lisbon, Portugal, from November 13 to 14, 2017, at the invitation of the Portuguese authorities.

Nairobi water supply to be increased by 140 million litres

Nairobi’s Northern Water Collector Tunnel is expected to increase the County’s water supply by 140 million litres, Governor Mike Sonko has affirmed. Sonko said this will boost water supply to the county which receives 520 million litres against a demand of 750 million litres. The Governor was speaking on Tuesday after meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi and Water Sewerage Company Chief Executive Engineer Nahashon Munguna, Athi Water Chief Executive Engineer Michael Thuita, Nairobi County Executive Committee for Finance Veska Kangongo and the acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat.

COP 23 celebrates Africa Day as continent banks on sustainable development

The 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) is today celebrating Africa Day, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). Two years after the Paris Agreement was signed at COP21, Africa continues to consolidate its efforts, focusing particularly on partnerships to ensure that developed countries meet their responsibilities and commitments in terms of funding, and encouraging African nations to pursue a low-carbon development path and maintain their nationally determined contributions. All of this is in line with the roadmap for the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the African Development Bank’s High 5s.

Sports highlights

Striker Sergio Aguero hospitalised after fainting during Argentina’s defeat by Nigeria

Sergio Aguero has undergone medical checks after reports he fell ill during Argentina’s 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in a friendly in Krasnodar. The Manchester City forward apparently fainted at half-time before being taken to a local hospital. He was later released and rejoined the rest of the Argentinian squad. Aguero started the game and scored in the 36th minute before being withdrawn at half-time during the game, which was played at Krasnodar Stadium in Russia.

Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid, says Brazil team-mate Casemiro

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has told Brazilian team-mate Neymar that he will “always be welcome” at the Bernabeu. Neymar has been linked with the European champions despite only making a world-record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The £200 million (Ksh27.3 billion) man has hit the ground running in terms of his on-field contributions for the Ligue 1 leaders, but reported clashes with manager Unai Emery and team-mate Edinson Cavani have created a storm of media interest in the 25-year-old.

Republic of Ireland manager to discuss future following team’s defeat in World Cup qualifier

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill will speak to the country’s football association about his future after failing to reach the World Cup. The Republic were trounced 5-1 by Denmark in the play-offs. In October, O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane agreed contract extensions to remain until the Euro 2020 campaign.