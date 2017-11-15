Afternoon business highlights – November 15, 2017

AfDB President calls for partnerships to accelerate development in Africa

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has called for more partnerships to accelerate development of the African continent. “Africa is now the place to be,” he told businessmen and representatives of the Portuguese private sector Monday, during a roundtable co-chaired with Teresa Ribeiro, Portugal’s State Secretary in charge of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Vice-Governor of Portugal to the AfDB and the African Development Fund. Adesina made the remarks during a two-day working visit to Lisbon, Portugal, from November 13 to 14, 2017, at the invitation of the Portuguese authorities.

Nairobi water supply to be increased by 140 million litres

Nairobi’s Northern Water Collector Tunnel is expected to increase the County’s water supply by 140 million litres, Governor Mike Sonko has affirmed. Sonko said this will boost water supply to the county which receives 520 million litres against a demand of 750 million litres. The Governor was speaking on Tuesday after meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi and Water Sewerage Company Chief Executive Engineer Nahashon Munguna, Athi Water Chief Executive Engineer Michael Thuita, Nairobi County Executive Committee for Finance Veska Kangongo and the acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat.

COP 23 celebrates Africa Day as continent banks on sustainable development

The 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) is today celebrating Africa Day, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). Two years after the Paris Agreement was signed at COP21, Africa continues to consolidate its efforts, focusing particularly on partnerships to ensure that developed countries meet their responsibilities and commitments in terms of funding, and encouraging African nations to pursue a low-carbon development path and maintain their nationally determined contributions. All of this is in line with the roadmap for the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the African Development Bank’s High 5s.