24-year-old office assistant scoops Ksh20 million Betin Jackpot

24-year-old Evalyne Wanjiru Karaba from Ruiru, has earned herself a spot on the country’s millionaires’ list after winning the latest Betin Jackpot.

Evalyne, an office assistant, managed to scoop Ksh20,621,429 by betting with only Ksh399.

“I was introduced to sports betting by a friend and decided take the betting journey alone. After playing multi-bets for some time I decided give a try at the jackpot with the hopes of winning one day, though I didn’t expect it to be this soon. I am overwhelmed.”

The new Betin millionaire, who was announced today at Kempinski Hotel, guessed the 13 out of 13 jackpot matches correctly. She continues to receive first class treatment courtesy of Betin. The company has also offered to provide a financial advisor for Evalyne at her discretion.

“While today is about Evelyne, her story is not unique to us. Every day, week and month, our customers are cashing out winnings that are changing their lives for the better. Our tiered bonuses offer clients the chance to win huge amounts on sport each day,” said Betin Regional Director, William/Raxon.

Considere the most innovative and exciting betting and gaming operator in Kenya, Betin strives to provide a platform for entertainment that is both competitive and fair for the consumer. This benefits the Kenyan economy through taxation and regulation, over and above working with local companies to encourage entrepreneurship.

“Players are slowly starting to understand that the betting market is not just about the ‘jackpot’. We are fresh, innovative and offer a far greater range of products than our competitors. For example, we offer over 100 markets on football, which – along with our firstclass live betting product – compliments our full suite of casino and virtual games.” said Betin Managing Director, Leandro Giovando.

“We offer more betting markets than anyone else in Kenya where our customers can play with as little as 50 Kenya Shillings on some of the products. In addition to this, we are the only operator in Kenya who offers our customers free of charge deposits, with 10 shillings free on the first deposit of the day if they put in between Ksh90 and Ksh99,” said William/Raxon.

Evalyne encouraged fellow Kenyans to only stake what they can afford to lose and to continue

playing and never give up on the possibility of winning one day. She added that any player

should be viewing Betin betting tips which she always found to be helpful.

William/Raxon said that Betin will continue to bring new and exciting products – such as the ‘cash

out’ feature – into the market to ensure our customers are offered the best possible service