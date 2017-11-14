Sports highlights – November 14, 2017

Kenya National 15s team falls two places in world rugby rankings

Kenya’s national 15s team dropped two places in the latest World Rugby rankings, slumping to 29th from 27th. This has been occasioned by their 23-3 shock defeat to Chile in the ongoing Cup of Nations in Hong Kong that involves four teams; hosts Hong Kong, Kenya, Russia and Chile. The South America team benefited from the win to move a place up to now occupy Kenya’s previous place (27th), Hong Kong fell two places to be placed 24th after losing 16-13 to Russia in the tournament’s opener.

Italy fail to qualify for World Cup

have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after a goalless second-leg draw against Sweden on Monday led to a 1-0 aggregate defeat. Gian Piero Ventura’s side dominated possession at the San Siro but could not find a way past Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who saved from Ciro Immobile and Alessandro Florenzi at the end of the first half and then denied Stephan El Shaarawy late in the game. Sweden offered little in attack but held on to secure their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

Watford reject Everton approach for Manager Marco Silva

Watford have rejected an approach from Everton for their highly-rated Portuguese manager Marco Silva. Silva, 40, has only been in charge for 11 Premier League games at Vicarage Road after leaving Hull City following their relegation last season. Everton had made him their prime target to succeed the sacked Ronald Koeman, but the Hornets are determined to reject any attempts to lure Silva away.