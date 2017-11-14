Newspaper summaries – November 14, 2017

Daily Nation

Stage set for start of petition against Uhuru poll victory

Supreme Court judges will Tuesday morning start a race against time hearing and determining three petitions filed in relation to the October 26 rerun presidential election in just six days. Unlike in August when there was one petition, this time there are three, meaning more lawyers will be arguing out their cases under a strict timeline. This is the second time in three months that the judges, led by Chief Justice David Maraga, are being called upon to determine the validity of a presidential election.

Laikipia attackers not mere herders but bandits, police insist

On 12 July, a small contingent of police officers on a reconnaissance mission ran into an ambush near Matwiku village in Laikipia West, leaving six, among them a deputy police commandant, dead. In a fierce shootout that lasted more than 40 minutes, the bandits overpowered the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) officers. They took the slain officers’ guns.

MP Peter Kaluma drafts Bill for secession of 40 counties

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has drafted a Bill seeking the secession of all but seven of Kenya’s 47 counties to form the People’s Republic of Kenya. Apart from Mt Kenya counties of Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi, Mr Kaluma wants all the other 40 to break away from Kenya, alleging that they have been continually discriminated upon by successive governments.

The Standard

Japheth Koome: I have heard that there are people who will demonstrate but I will not allow it

Nairobi Police Commander Japheth Koome has banned planned protests by the National Super Alliance (NASA) in the CBD. The Nairobi police boss warned NASA supporters planning to cause fear and economic sabotage that he would deal them accordingly.

IEBC officers tell Supreme Court why election failed to happen in 25 constituencies

Violence and threats to electoral commission officials were the main reason why there was no repeat election in 25 constituencies on October 26. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has secured 25 affidavits sworn by the returning officers of the affected areas in Nyanza region, detailing why it was impossible for them to supply election materials and for voters to exercise their democratic right.

One school faces de-registration as irregularities emerge across the country

This year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations face a serious credibility test following the re-emergence of cheating. The cheats have been using mobile phones to photograph and disseminate examination questions to candidates. The exams also face threats from fake news on social media threatening to water down gains made by the Government to guard the tests. Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang’ de-registered a school on Monday suspected of engaging in examination malpractices.

The Star

You can’t swear in Raila, it is unlawful, Jubilee tells NASA

A section of Jubilee MPs yesterday told off their NASA colleagues who have vowed to swear in opposition chief Raila Odinga. The MPs Nelson Koech (Belgut), Hillary Koskei (Kipkelion East), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Julius Melly (Tinderet) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) dismissed the plan, saying it has no basis in law. “This is a clear indication of desperation by the opposition that has found it difficult to accept the will of the people. It is high time NASA came out and told their supporters the truth that Jubilee won the election,” Koech said. Sudi said the President can only sworn in in the presence of the Chief Justice.

The millions Raila paid US consultants for election

Details have emerged of the millions of shillings Opposition chief Raila Odinga spent on the botched August 8 election, including Sh47 million plus expenses to a US consultancy. One mandate was to set up an elaborate parallel tallying centre — it never happened. Documents exclusively obtained by the Star include the contract Raila signed with Aristotle International Inc, the US-based campaign data mining company. Its officials were dramatically deported by the Jubilee government, four days to the General Election.

L Turkana ‘threatened’ heritage site

Lake Turkana and coral reefs in the Indian Ocean are among 62 natural World Heritage Sites affected by climate change. According to a report released yesterday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, at the UN climate change meeting being held in Bonn, Germany, the number of natural World Heritage Sites threatened by climate change has doubled from 35 to 62 in three years. The IUCN World Heritage Outlook report examined the threats, protection, management, status and the unique features of all 241 natural heritage sites.

Business Daily

Leaders demand audit of Dominion books before Siaya exit

A Siaya County leader and a community lobby group have demanded a thorough audit of an American-owned rice farm’s financials before it is allowed to exit the region. They say they are concerned about Dominion Farms Ltd’s decision to abruptly close shop in Siaya nine months after its American founder, Calvin Burgess, had accused the area’s leaders of extortion. “It is unfortunate that Dominion Farms had to close shop, the farm’s misfortunes can be attributed to the negative attitude it had with the local population and its leadership. They need to be thoroughly vetted before they leave,” said Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi on Monday.

Treasury now disowns eCitizen platform company

The Treasury has disowned a firm that was contracted to collect revenue on its behalf from eCitizen users, deepening the mystery of how a private company took over a role ordinarily handled by the KRA. Treasury principal secretary Kamau Thugge has in fresh court papers stated that the government did not authorise any private firm to receive eCitizen payments on its behalf.

Malindi tourism hits rock bottom over extended poll period

Tourism in Malindi has hit its lowest point due to political wrangles that characterised Kenya’s repeat presidential election, hoteliers say. “In Malindi, hotels have been hit by an international tourist drought. The top seat wrangles have adversely affected the industry,” the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Kilifi County chairman, Philip Chai, said. The KAHC official warns that some hotels might be closed down if business does not improve soon. He said that although some chartered airlines from Italy resumed flights to Mombasa some months ago, only a few tourists actually visited Malindi.