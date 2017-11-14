News headlines

News highlights

NASA’s John Mbadi and Moses Wetangula retained as Minority Leaders in Parliament

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has said it has formally written to Speakers of the Houses of Parliament reaffirming the nomination of John Mbadi and Moses Wetangula as Minority Leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate respectively. NASA’s Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya said the coalition was in agreement with the nomination of Mbadi and Wetangula as the House leaders and further affirmed that the coalition was on the final stages of finalizing its list of nominees who will sit in various House Committees.

All children’s cases to be cleared by the end of the year, says Judiciary

The Judiciary will clear pending children’s matters in all courts by December, Judge Martha Koome has said. Koome said the judiciary is committed to protecting children and will support programmes geared to ensuring children’s cases are processed expeditiously. “The child should grow up in a family that should ensure they are provided for. Children need to be guided so that they become useful members in the community,” she said on Monday. She spoke during the launch of the annual Judicial Service Week at the Makadara Law courts in Nairobi. Koome is the chair of the Special Task Force on Children’s Matters in the National Council on Administration of Justice. She urged the Probation and the Children’s Departments to come out strongly to support the Task force in fast tracking children’s cases.

Oversight Authrity forwards report on police brutality during polls to Tobiko

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has concluded investigations into the alleged killing of 12 civilians by police, following the August 8 General Election. IPOA Chief Executive Officer Joel Mabonga stated that the body has forwarded its report together with recommendations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and direction. He stated that following skirmishes in Nyalenda area, Kisumu County, IPOA finalised investigations, compiled a report on the findings and has now forwarded the investigation findings together with recommendations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and direction.

Business Highlights

Kenyan startups compete with rival innovators at World Bank’s Digital Acceleration Program

Twenty of the most promising African digital start-ups are taking part in the XL Africa residency, the flagship initiative of the business accelerator launched last April by the World Bank Group’s infoDev program. From Nov. 6-17 in Cape Town, the entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn from their mentors and peers, increase their regional visibility, and get access to potential corporate partners and investors.

KLM shareholding at Kenya Airways diluted to less than 8% in new deal

KLM shareholding at Kenya Airways has been diluted further down to 7.8% from 26.7% following the capital optimization plan. The plan has seen the government increase its stake to 48% through conversion of its loans to KQ amounting to Ksh24 billion and sovereign contingent guarantees worth Ksh77 billion to 19% resulting in the increase of the government shareholding from the current 29% of the ordinary shares.

African Development Bank approves second Climate Change Action Plan for 2016-2020

The Boards of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved the Africa Thriving and Resilient: The Bank Group’s Second Climate Change Action Plan, 2016-2020 (CCAP2). The lender stated that approval of the document is propitious as it echoes the on-going discussions at COP23 in Bonn, Germany to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change and achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global temperature rises to 1.5C. The African continent is a minor contributor to global warming but is highly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change that threatens its economic development. However, the continent also has enormous opportunities to build resilience to climate change as well as transition towards low-carbon development.

Sports highlights

Kenya National 15s team falls two places in world rugby rankings

Kenya’s national 15s team dropped two places in the latest World Rugby rankings, slumping to 29th from 27th. This has been occasioned by their 23-3 shock defeat to Chile in the ongoing Cup of Nations in Hong Kong that involves four teams; hosts Hong Kong, Kenya, Russia and Chile. The South America team benefited from the win to move a place up to now occupy Kenya’s previous place (27th), Hong Kong fell two places to be placed 24th after losing 16-13 to Russia in the tournament’s opener.

Italy fail to qualify for World Cup

have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after a goalless second-leg draw against Sweden on Monday led to a 1-0 aggregate defeat. Gian Piero Ventura’s side dominated possession at the San Siro but could not find a way past Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who saved from Ciro Immobile and Alessandro Florenzi at the end of the first half and then denied Stephan El Shaarawy late in the game. Sweden offered little in attack but held on to secure their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

Watford reject Everton approach for Manager Marco Silva

Watford have rejected an approach from Everton for their highly-rated Portuguese manager Marco Silva. Silva, 40, has only been in charge for 11 Premier League games at Vicarage Road after leaving Hull City following their relegation last season. Everton had made him their prime target to succeed the sacked Ronald Koeman, but the Hornets are determined to reject any attempts to lure Silva away.