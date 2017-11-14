Evening news headlines

News highlights

Lobbyists want Laikipia farmers compensated for lost cattle

A pastoral lobby group has given the state 21 day ultimatum to fully compensate families that lost their cattle through police shooting in Laikipia county or face legal action. The Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (KLMC), which draws its mandate from 13 arid and semi-arid counties, said the government must pay for the damages saying the loss of the herds of cattle, the concerned families have been left vulnerable. Led by the council Chairman Dubat Ali Amey, they said livestock contributes massively to the local economy and just like any other sector deserves government protection and empowerment and ‘not the horror that has been witnessed recently’

Uhuru briefed on plan to ensure water efficiency by 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Tuesday at his Harambee House office, briefed on the progress in the Government’s plan to make Nairobi and other cities water sufficient by the year 2020.The President was briefed by Ministry of Water and Irrigation officials led by Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa on the projects the Government is working on to plug the 250 million litre water deficit the city faces.Nairobi receives a daily water supply of 520 million litres of water against a demand of 750 million litres.The soon to be completed Northern Water Tunnel from Muranga, is expected to increase the water supply to Nairobi by 140 million litres.

Ex CIC bosses urge government to take secession debate seriously

Two former commissioners of the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC) have called on the government not to turn a blind eye on the secession debate fronted by a section of leaders in the country.Kamau Waiganjo and University of Nairobi Professor Peter Wanyande who were responding to Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma draft bill on secession, say that the discussion on splitting the country into two should be addressed without delay for the sake of peace and stability in the country.The two have said that it is imperative for the government to address the secession debate in the country before it gets out of hand.

Business highlights

poa! Internet deploys 120 access points in Nairobi slums

poa! internet, which provides low cost community Internet across Kenya’s slum areas, has for the last 18 months been growing faster than any other Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the country. Kenya’s slum dwellers are now moving online in their thousands, helping to equalize one of the greatest digital divides in Africa, between the connected and the unconnected. The low-cost ISP has now deployed over 120 access points in the Kawangware and Kibera slum areas of Nairobi. Many of these points are installed at schools, clinics and other community locations covering an area that is home to around 1m low-income residents, of which approximately 200,000 are smartphone users. poa!’s service provides unlimited internet plans to the surrounding residents, offering them access from just Sh10 (around 10 U.S. cents) an hour, instead of the traditional data bundle pricing that charges people by the MB.

Ministry receives Ksh50 million to counter Fall Army Worm

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Tuesday signed a technical corporation program worth Sh50 million to be used in the control of the Fall Army Worm (FAW).FAO’s Country Representative Gabriel Rugalema said part of the money has been used to procure a FAW surveillance kit, which will be distributed in some of the affected regions.

Fuel prices up as inflation hits consumers

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has confirmed that fuel prices have hit a three-year high amid higher global oil prices. The price of Diesel will rise by Ksh3.70 per litre, petrol by Ksh1.03 a litre while kerosene is up Ksh5.05.The increases will see motorists pay Ksh102.70 per litre of petrol in the capital Nairobi, up from Ksh101.67 while diesel will cost Ksh92.41 a litre from Ksh88.71.

Sports highlights

Leyton Orient sack head coach with club 19th in National League

National League club Leyton Orient have sacked head coach Steve Davis.The former Crewe manager, 52, took charge of the O’s in July following their relegation from League Two at the end of last season.However, the London club have won only five of their 19 league matches in 2017-18 and are 19th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.Ross Embleton and Dean Brill will take charge on an interim basis while a successor is found.

Leicester City’s owners will fight Ksh43.9 billion lawsuit’

Leicester City Football Club’s owners have said they “categorically deny” a report that they owe £323 million (Ksh43.9 billion) to the Thai government.On Monday a court in Bangkok was reported by Reuters news agency to have accepted a lawsuit against King Power International.However, the club and King Power say the allegations “have yet to be accepted”.They said they would “fight rigorously” any attempts to “discredit them”.The lawsuit accuses King Power of failing to pay the Thai government 14 billion baht (£323m) from the operation of a duty-free franchise it was awarded in 2006.

Crystal Palace Midfielder Loftus-Cheek expected to retain England place against Brazil

Gareth Southgate is expected to keep faith with youth for Tuesday night’s friendly international against Brazil at Wembley.Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Crystal Palace, impressed on his senior debut against Germany on Friday and is likely to keep his place in the starting line-up.It is also understood Leicester defender Harry Maguire will retain his place in the team against the five-time world champions while Ryan Bertrand, who came on as a substitute last week, is also expected to be handed a start.