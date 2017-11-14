Evening news headlines

News highlights
Lobbyists want Laikipia farmers compensated for lost cattle
A pastoral lobby group has given the state 21 day ultimatum to fully compensate families that lost their cattle through police shooting in Laikipia county or face legal action. The Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (KLMC), which draws its mandate from 13 arid and semi-arid counties, said the government must pay for the damages saying the loss of the herds of cattle, the concerned families have been left vulnerable. Led by the council Chairman Dubat Ali Amey, they said livestock contributes massively to the local economy and just like any other sector deserves government protection and empowerment and ‘not the horror that has been witnessed recently’
Uhuru briefed on plan to ensure water efficiency by 2020
President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Tuesday at his Harambee House office, briefed on the progress in the Government’s plan to make Nairobi and other cities water sufficient by the year 2020.The President was briefed by Ministry of Water and Irrigation officials led by Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa on the projects the Government is working on to plug the 250 million litre water deficit the city faces.Nairobi receives a daily water supply of 520 million litres of water against a demand of 750 million litres.The soon to be completed Northern Water Tunnel from Muranga, is expected to increase the water supply to Nairobi by 140 million litres.
Ex CIC bosses urge government to take secession debate seriously
Two former commissioners of the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC) have called on the government not to turn a blind eye on the secession debate fronted by a section of leaders in the country.Kamau Waiganjo and University of Nairobi Professor Peter Wanyande who were responding to Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma draft bill on secession, say that the discussion on splitting the country into two should be addressed without delay for the sake of peace and stability in the country.The two have said that it is imperative for the government to address the secession debate in the country before it gets out of hand.
