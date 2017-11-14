Afternoon sports highlights – November 14, 2017

England to play Netherlands, Italy in World Cup warm-ups

England will play friendlies against Italy and the Netherlands in spring next year ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side will travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena on March 23 before hosting Italy at Wembley on March 27. England announced the fixtures just hours after Italy’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia following a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden in their play-off game.

Keeper Gianluigi Buffon retires as Italy lose to Sweden in World Cup play-off

Goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon said he was “sorry for all of Italian football” as he led a wave of international retirements after a World Cup play-off defeat by Sweden. Italy were held to a 0-0 draw in Milan and failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Buffon, 39, said: “It’s a shame my last official game coincided with the failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Liverpool star Nathaniel Clyne could be out for up to three months after back surgery

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne could be out for up to three months after having surgery on a back injury. The England right-back, 26, suffered the injury in a pre-season friendly in July and has not featured for the Reds since. Last season he played all but one of Liverpool’s 38 Premier League games, making a total of 41 appearances in all competitions. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played in his absence this term.