Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Raila leaves US as NASA prepares for rehearsal rally on Thursday

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is set to leave the United States today just as his National Super Alliance (NASA) party plans to hold a rehearsal rally for his return on Friday at Kamkunji grounds this Thursday. Raila is expected to make a stopover in Europe where he will meet his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka in Germany. The two are then expected to depart Germany on Thursday night and arrive in Kenya on Friday morning for a series of political rallies in Nairobi.

Security beefed up at Supreme Court ahead of pre-trial conference

Security has been beefed up in the Central Business District (CBD) ahead of the Supreme Court pre-trial conference for the three presidential petitions lodged last week to challenge the validity of the presidential election held on October 26. The Supreme Court is expected to meet briefly to plan how to hold the petitions for the next few days, hence the security. The conference is aimed at determining if all the parties have been served with the necessary filings, hear preliminary objections and possibly consolidate the suits and set the hearing dates.

West Pokot Governor tells opposition party to accept defeat

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders of derailing Kenya’s process by prolonging the electoral process. The Governor faulted the opposition coalition over its plan to swear in party leader, Raila Odinga if President Uhuru Kenyatta takes his oath of office. He said the National Super Alliance has lost direction and wants to derail Kenya from moving forward after a long political season.

Business highlights

Trade Ministry prepares to unveil plan to grow Kenya’s exports

Kenya’s government is set to unveil a National Export Development and Promotion Strategy with the aim of growing the country’s exports to the rest of the world by 20 per cent per annum by 2022. State Department for Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo says the strategy will focus on six items that include Tea, Coffee, horticulture, tobacco, textile and apparels. Additionally, the country could also focus on value addition on its produce to widen its exports offering. Such include frozen vegetables which have a huge market in Europe and meat produce, the appetite for which is high in Saudi Arabia and Egypt among other places.

Energy Bill seeks to crack down on illegal power connections with threat of Ksh1 million fine

A new Bill seeks to impose a fine of Ksh1 million on homes and businesses making illegal power connections and disconnections. If the Bill is passed, proposed changes to the law will be included in the Energy Bill 2017, which was tabled in Parliament last week. The proposed Bill also calls fort a jail term of at least a year for those contravening the law.

National Land Commission faults Lands Ministry for failing to speed up property reforms

The Ministry of Lands i s to blame for a delay in enacting a law capping the size of acreage, the National Land Commission (NLC) has said. This comes as the Commission is preparing to launch investigations into cases of historical injustices. To ensure land is available for reparation to victims of historical justices, capping the private land sizes top the list of remedies cited under the national land policy. There is currently no legal framework for implementing private land size caps even as the NLC prepares to launch historical injustices programme in Murang’a from the first week of December.

Sports highlights

England to play Netherlands, Italy in World Cup warm-ups

England will play friendlies against Italy and the Netherlands in spring next year ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side will travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena on March 23 before hosting Italy at Wembley on March 27. England announced the fixtures just hours after Italy’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia following a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden in their play-off game.

Keeper Gianluigi Buffon retires as Italy lose to Sweden in World Cup play-off

Goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon said he was “sorry for all of Italian football” as he led a wave of international retirements after a World Cup play-off defeat by Sweden. Italy were held to a 0-0 draw in Milan and failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Buffon, 39, said: “It’s a shame my last official game coincided with the failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Liverpool star Nathaniel Clyne could be out for up to three months after back surgery

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne could be out for up to three months after having surgery on a back injury. The England right-back, 26, suffered the injury in a pre-season friendly in July and has not featured for the Reds since. Last season he played all but one of Liverpool’s 38 Premier League games, making a total of 41 appearances in all competitions. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played in his absence this term.