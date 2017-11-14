AfroMillionsLotto launches in Kenya with Ksh300 million Jackpot to support Kibera charity

AfroMillionsLotto, a new online lotto offering the biggest jackpot in Africa, has been launched in Kenya.

For every lotto ticket sold, a donation will be made to Global One Foundation – a charity which supports children of all ages from Kibera. Kenyans aged 18 or over can visit gof.afromillionslotto.com to buy a lotto ticket, giving them the opportunity to win a jackpot of more than Ksh3 million.

The charity lotto features a twice-weekly draw offering life-changing prizes whilst also donating money to worthy causes across the Continent.

Commenting on the fundraising lotto, Global One Foundation’s CEO, Justin Vero, said: “Being selected by Ofertas365 as the first charity to benefit from Kenya’s AfroMillionsLotto is a great honour to the Kiberan community and to Global One Foundation. Our holistic education programmes in Kibera work with families of greatest need. In 2018, our schools aim to benefit nearly 1000 underprivileged children through our top-quality education, our daily stress reduction training, computer classes, together with the provision of clean water, uniforms, and meals.”

The first gof.afromillionslotto.com draw will take place on Wednesday November 15. If no-one wins the jackpot, the prize money increases by nearly Ksh30 million with each draw until it reaches a maximum of over Ksh580 million.

There are also nine, ‘Candy Crush’ style, Instant Win games on the website, which can be played for fun or to win cash prizes – a percentage of which will also be donated to the charity.