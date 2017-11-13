Sports highlights – November 13, 2017

Kenya’s Flomena Cheyech retains Saitama Marathon title

Kenya’s Flomena Cheyech broke away from Bahrain’s Shitaye Eshete in the final metres of the Saitama International Marathon on Sunday to win the IAAF Silver Label road race in 2:28:39. Japan’s Kaori Yoshida, who was second two years ago, took off from the start, but she had been reeled in by seven other women by the two-kilometre point, forming a lead pack of eight women. They went on to pass five kilometres in 17:49, 10 kilometres in 35:28 and 15 kilometres in 53:02

Swizterland dashes Northern Ireland’s hopes for World Cup qualification

Northern Ireland’s World Cup dream ended in Basel as a 0-0 draw helped Switzerland secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in the play-offs. It is the ultimate heartbreak for Michael O’Neill’s side, who saw the two-legged affair decided by a contentious penalty decision in the first leg. The Swiss missed a host of opportunities to put the tie to bed on Sunday evening before Jonny Evans nearly sent the tie to extra-time, but his injury-time header was cleared off the line.

Man City won’t live up to Arsenal’s 2003 standards, says Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City will not match the feat of Arsenal’s 2003/04 side and become the new ‘Invincibles’. City are sat eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are unbeaten after 11 games, scoring 31 goals in the process. However, De Bruyne does not think City will go the whole season undefeated unlike the Arsenal side of 14 years ago, who won 26 games and drew 12 on their way to the title.