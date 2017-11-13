News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru now wants petitions against his victory dismissed

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss with costs two petitions seeking the invalidation of his re-election during the October 26 repeat presidential election boycotted by his rival Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA)–even though his name was retained on the ballot. In responses filed by his lawyers on Sunday, President Kenyatta maintained the fresh presidential election was conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the applicable law, and dismissed the petitions filed by former Kilome lawmaker Harun Mwau and activists Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalifa.

Police warn NASA leaders against avoid inciting acts of violence

Nairobi Police boss Japheth Koome has urged NASA leaders to strictly adhere to the law in their planned demonstrations this week. Koome said police have not received notification of a public gathering or demonstration in the city, contrary to claims by some of the NASA leaders who are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations. He added that politicians organizing illegal demonstrations will be held personally liable in the event of any injuries or destruction of property.

Thirdway Alliance party leader Aukot plans to join petition challenging Uhuru’s win

Thirdway Alliance leader, Ekuru Aukot has applied to be joined as an interested party in the petition challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s October 26 win. Aukot who contested the poll, has filed the application at the Supreme Court to be part of the Njonjo Mue case. He also asked to be listed as an interested party in the petition filed by ex-Kilome MP Harun Mwau. The two petitioners, in the separate cases, want the court to nullify IEBC’s October 30 declaration of Uhuru as the repeat election winner.

Business highlights

Kenya Power to migrate customers to new account numbers

Utility firm, Kenya Power has started changing account numbers for all customers following the launch of a new integrated customer management system. The power distribution company says customers can get to know their new account numbers by sending a text to 95551 with the word STATUS plus the existing account number. Customers in Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado counties have already received the new account numbers with the switch over to the rest of the country expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Millers to lose licences for harvesting immature sugar cane

Millers harvesting immature sugar cane risk having their licensed revoked by the Sugar Directorate. Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) director-general Alfred Busolo has warned millers against breaching the contracts entered into with farmers that only allow harvesting mature cane. All millers have drawn contracts with the dates for harvesting clearly stipulated. Mr Busolo said there is enough sugar in the country, meaning there is no excuse for millers to frustrate farmers through premature harvesting.

Cytonn Investments confirms plan to build Ksh13 billion luxury homes in Kiambu

Real estate firm, Cytonn Investments plans to transform a 100-acre Kiambu coffee plantation into a Sh13 billion residential-cum-commercial development hosting 6,500 people and a five-star hotel. Through a special purpose vehicle jointly formed with local and foreign investors, Cytonn Investment Partners Five LLP will also build a five-star waterfront hotel comprising 34 luxury rooms, 36 cottages and four water cottages on 1.97 acres reserved for the hotel development next to an eight-acre dam.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Flomena Cheyech retains Saitama Marathon title

Kenya’s Flomena Cheyech Daniel broke away from Bahrain’s Shitaye Eshete in the final metres of the Saitama International Marathon on Sunday to win the IAAF Silver Label road race in 2:28:39. Japan’s Kaori Yoshida, who was second two years ago, took off from the start, but she had been reeled in by seven other women by the two-kilometre point, forming a lead pack of eight women. They went on to pass five kilometres in 17:49, 10 kilometres in 35:28 and 15 kilometres in 53:02

Swizterland dashes Northern Ireland’s hopes for World Cup qualification

Northern Ireland’s World Cup dream ended in Basel as a 0-0 draw helped Switzerland secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in the play-offs. It is the ultimate heartbreak for Michael O’Neill’s side, who saw the two-legged affair decided by a contentious penalty decision in the first leg. The Swiss missed a host of opportunities to put the tie to bed on Sunday evening before Jonny Evans nearly sent the tie to extra-time, but his injury-time header was cleared off the line.

Man City won’t live up to Arsenal’s 2003 standards, says Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City will not match the feat of Arsenal’s 2003/04 side and become the new ‘Invincibles’. City are sat eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are unbeaten after 11 games, scoring 31 goals in the process. However, De Bruyne does not think City will go the whole season undefeated unlike the Arsenal side of 14 years ago, who won 26 games and drew 12 on their way to the title.