Evening news headlines

News highlights

MCAs representative body to sue IEBC over unpaid dues

The Ward Representative Association of Kenya has threatened to sue the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission over unpaid dues during their constitutional terms as Members of County Assemblies. According to the Chairman of the board, Jabus Oduor, their contract ought to expire next year March saying MCA’s are entitled to receive fully pay until their five years contract is completed.

Education Ministry deregisters private school over exam malpractice

St. Theresa Girls Senior School, a private school in Gilgil, Nakuru County has been deregistered by the Ministry of Education for exam malpractice. In a letter dated November 13 to the school principal, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang noted that the learning institution was involved in examination malpractice last week on or about November 9 and November 10.

Pneumonia is killing more children than Malaria, HIV/AIDS and Measles combined, civil societies warn

After calling on their governments to invest in immunization for the girl child on October 11, and engaging them to eradicate Polio once and for all on October 24, civil societies across Africa are making sure Pneumonia vaccines are high on the agenda on November 12th. In commemorating World Pneumonia Day, organizations in over ten countries are calling for more domestic financing to Pneumonia vaccines, routine immunization programs and strengthening of health systems.

Business highlights

Public Relations professionals set for annual summit

Public Relations professionals affiliated to the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) will converge in Mombasa for their annual Summit that starts this Wednesday. The Summit at the Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort will feature PRSK members drawn from the public and private sectors and aims to provide informative and interactive sessions on the PR landscape in Kenya. The Summit will culminate in the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) Awards for Excellence ceremony at the same venue on Friday evening. The Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of public relations and communications practitioners in the development, public and private sectors.

Financial restructuring of Kenya Airways to be completed this week, says Treasury

Treasury CS Henry Rotich says the financial restructuring of Kenya Airways through a conversion of some debt into equity and the provision of some guarantees by the government will be completed this week. Rotich said the government’s participation in the deal did not amount to a bail-out, adding that it expected a return once the loss-making carrier is back on its feet.

Housing Ministry calls for faster prosecution of rogue contractors

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development said slow prosecution of rogue contractors and house owners had led to a culture of impunity where people continued to violate construction laws.Principal Secretary Moses Nyakiongora said using poor quality materials and unregistered contractors were the main causes of buildings collapsing.

Sports highlights

Ex-Celtic and Man Utd midfielder Liam Miller seeks treatment for cancer

Former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller is having chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The Irishman, 36, is reportedly on his way back to Ireland from the United States. Miller, who won 21 caps for Republic of Ireland between 2004 and 2009, started his career at Celtic before moving to Old Trafford. He also played for Leeds United, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian before heading to Australia.

Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane will be ‘closely monitored’ by Liverpool in coming days

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is concerned by Sadio Mane’s injury relapse and says the club will monitor him closely in the coming days. Mane was released by Senegal and is on his way back to Merseyside to be assessed by Liverpool medical staff after complaining of a slight niggle relating to a previous problem, also picked up while on international duty in October.

Former England star Trevor Sinclair arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, common assault and criminal damage

Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk, common assault and criminal damage in Lancashire. The 44-year-old, who won 12 caps for England, was arrested on Sunday after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car. On Monday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Police were contacted at 8.45pm yesterday (Sunday, November 12) to a report of a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham.