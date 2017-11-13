Business highlights – November 13, 2017

Kenya Power to migrate customers to new account numbers

Utility firm, Kenya Power has started changing account numbers for all customers following the launch of a new integrated customer management system. The power distribution company says customers can get to know their new account numbers by sending a text to 95551 with the word STATUS plus the existing account number. Customers in Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado counties have already received the new account numbers with the switch over to the rest of the country expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Millers to lose licences for harvesting immature sugar cane

Millers harvesting immature sugar cane risk having their licensed revoked by the Sugar Directorate. Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) director-general Alfred Busolo has warned millers against breaching the contracts entered into with farmers that only allow harvesting mature cane. All millers have drawn contracts with the dates for harvesting clearly stipulated. Mr Busolo said there is enough sugar in the country, meaning there is no excuse for millers to frustrate farmers through premature harvesting.

Cytonn Investments confirms plan to build Ksh13 billion luxury homes in Kiambu

Real estate firm, Cytonn Investments plans to transform a 100-acre Kiambu coffee plantation into a Sh13 billion residential-cum-commercial development hosting 6,500 people and a five-star hotel. Through a special purpose vehicle jointly formed with local and foreign investors, Cytonn Investment Partners Five LLP will also build a five-star waterfront hotel comprising 34 luxury rooms, 36 cottages and four water cottages on 1.97 acres reserved for the hotel development next to an eight-acre dam.