Business highlights – November 13, 2017

Kenya Power to migrate customers to new account numbers
Utility firm, Kenya Power has started changing account numbers for all customers following the launch of a new integrated customer management system. The power distribution company says customers can get to know their new account numbers by sending a text to 95551 with the word STATUS plus the existing account number. Customers in Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado counties have already received the new account numbers with the switch over to the rest of the country expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Millers to lose licences for harvesting immature sugar cane
Millers harvesting immature sugar cane risk having their licensed revoked by the Sugar Directorate. Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) director-general Alfred Busolo has warned millers against breaching the contracts entered into with farmers that only allow harvesting mature cane. All millers have drawn contracts with the dates for harvesting clearly stipulated. Mr Busolo said there is enough sugar in the country, meaning there is no excuse for millers to frustrate farmers through premature harvesting.
Cytonn Investments confirms plan to build Ksh13 billion luxury homes in Kiambu
Real estate firm, Cytonn Investments plans to transform a 100-acre Kiambu coffee plantation into a Sh13 billion residential-cum-commercial development hosting 6,500 people and a five-star hotel. Through a special purpose vehicle jointly formed with local and foreign investors, Cytonn Investment Partners Five LLP will also build a five-star waterfront hotel comprising 34 luxury rooms, 36 cottages and four water cottages on 1.97 acres reserved for the hotel development next to an eight-acre dam.
You might also like
Romain Virgo thrills fans at KICC
The Soul Provider tour made its stop in Nairobi last Saturday and the show proved to be an all-out extravaganza. Although it did take hours for the crowd to pick
UN suspends all aid to Syria after convoy is hit in attack
The UN has suspended all aid convoys in Syria after its lorries were attacked by warplanes near Aleppo on Monday. The convoy had received proper permits, and all warring parties
Election results transmission tests to be conducted countrywide today
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct a live simulation of the election results transmission system countrywide to test its capability ahead of next week’s elections.
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!