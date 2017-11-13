Afternoon sports highlights – November 13, 2017

Ex-Celtic and Man Utd midfielder Liam Miller seeks treatment for cancer

Former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller is having chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The Irishman, 36, is reportedly on his way back to Ireland from the United States. Miller, who won 21 caps for Republic of Ireland between 2004 and 2009, started his career at Celtic before moving to Old Trafford. He also played for Leeds United, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian before heading to Australia.

Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane will be ‘closely monitored’ by Liverpool in coming days

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is concerned by Sadio Mane’s injury relapse and says the club will monitor him closely in the coming days. Mane was released by Senegal and is on his way back to Merseyside to be assessed by Liverpool medical staff after complaining of a slight niggle relating to a previous problem, also picked up while on international duty in October.

Former England star Trevor Sinclair arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, common assault and criminal damage

Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk, common assault and criminal damage in Lancashire. The 44-year-old, who won 12 caps for England, was arrested on Sunday after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car. On Monday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Police were contacted at 8.45pm yesterday (Sunday, November 12) to a report of a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham.