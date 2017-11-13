Afternoon sports highlights – November 13, 2017

Afternoon sports highlights – November 13, 2017
November 13, 2017 14 Views

Ex-Celtic and Man Utd midfielder Liam Miller seeks treatment for cancer

Former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller is having chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The Irishman, 36, is reportedly on his way back to Ireland from the United States. Miller, who won 21 caps for Republic of Ireland between 2004 and 2009, started his career at Celtic before moving to Old Trafford. He also played for Leeds United, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian before heading to Australia.

Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane will be ‘closely monitored’ by Liverpool in coming days

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is concerned by Sadio Mane’s injury relapse and says the club will monitor him closely in the coming days. Mane was released by Senegal and is on his way back to Merseyside to be assessed by Liverpool medical staff after complaining of a slight niggle relating to a previous problem, also picked up while on international duty in October.

Former England star Trevor Sinclair arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, common assault and criminal damage

Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk, common assault and criminal damage in Lancashire. The 44-year-old, who won 12 caps for England, was arrested on Sunday after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car. On Monday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Police were contacted at 8.45pm yesterday (Sunday, November 12) to a report of a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham.

Previous Afternoon business highlights - November 13, 2017
Tags EnglandHibernianJurgen KloppLeeds UnitedLiam MillerLiverpoolOld TraffordQPRSadio ManeSunderland
Category LatestSports

You might also like

Joho under siege as KNEC says his academic papers are fake
Latest 0 Comments

Joho under siege as KNEC says his academic papers are fake

Hassan Joho’s tenure as Mombasa Governor has come under disrepute after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) declared that his secondary school certificate is a fake. The county boss who

Latest 0 Comments

Kool and The Gang Kick of the day

Celebration Probably everybody born after this song came out knows this song. Named after the 1980 album Celebrate! The song featured heavily on the radio for nearly the entire year

Sports headlines-April 11 2017 Wretched Arsenal hit new low as Palace run riot
Sports 0 Comments

Sports headlines-April 11 2017 Wretched Arsenal hit new low as Palace run riot

Wretched Arsenal hit new low as Palace run riot Arsene Wenger’s wretched season hit a new low as Arsenal crashed to a humiliating 3-0 defeat at lowly Crystal Palace that

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply