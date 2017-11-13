Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Education Ministry threatens to deregister schools involved in exam malpractices

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says the government will deregister private schools found to have engaged in examination malpractices. The Cabinet Secretary said any individual or institution that attempts to interfere with the credibility of the ongoing national examinations will not be tolerated. He further stressed that the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission will take disciplinary action against centre managers or officials involved in such misconduct. The Cabinet Secretary made the remarks at Aga Khan High School where he witnessed the opening of the Mathematics Paper 2 on Monday morning.

Kisumu Senator, Ruth Odinga face arrest for skipping court

Warrants of arrest have been issued for Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and former Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga for failing to appear before the Kisumu Law Courts for mention of a case. Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar issued the warrants Monday after the duo failed to show up for the mention of a case in which they are accused of disrupting a training session for Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) election staff. Advocate Verah Onsongo who was representing the accused told the court that Senator Outa could not be reached on phone while Ruth Odinga was unwell.

IEBC receives Bill calling for secession of 40 Counties

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma has submitted a bill calling for the secession of 40 counties from the 47 to form the People’s Republic of Kenya to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for perusal. Kaluma seeks to amend article 5 of the Constitution that defines the territorial boundaries of Kenya. The legislator, who was part of Raila Odinga’s counsel in the August Supreme court petition, cites a host of reasons among them marginalisation and unfair distribution of national resources by the Uhuru Kenyatta-led regime.

Business highlights

State takes over Kenya Airways control in a debt swap agreement

The government is set to take over effective control of Kenya Airways by raising its stake to 48 percent of the ordinary shares in the airlines as its capital optimization plan takes effect. This is through the conversion of its loans to KQ amounting to Ksh24 billion (excluding interest accrued) and sovereign contingent guarantees worth Ksh77 billion to 19% of the ordinary shares resulting in the increase of the government shareholding from the current 29% to 48% of the ordinary shares.

Africa Talks Jobs conference urges educators to impart skills based on job market needs

More than 400 representatives of youth, businessmen, education practitioners and policy makers from 44 countries across the African continent have called for the improvement of job prospects for the African Youth through employment-oriented education and skills development. The call was made at the Africa Talks Jobs conference held at the African Union Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa. The recommendations call for a stronger engagement of the African business community in providing opportunities for skills training and joint offers with education institutions.

Britam set to spend Ksh3.5 billion on new real estate projects

Britam will spend almost half of its Ksh9 billion equity fund on new real estate projects. Britam Holdings Group Managing Director Benson Wairegi said the firm would use Sh3.5 billion on various projects, being money raised this year as part of the firm’s 2016-2020 strategic plan. The funds were raised in March after subscription of 224.1 million of its shares by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Sports highlights

Arsenal close to signing Lyon star Nabil Fekir

Arsenal are close to signing Lyon star Nabil Fekir in a deal worth more than £60 million. Manchester United target Ozil and Manchester City target Sanchez could now be allowed to leave in the January transfer window with the Gunners confident of snapping up Fekir. The 24-year-old can play as either a striker or a No.10 with Lyon owner and chairman Jean-Michel Aulas calling him “my Lionel Messi”. If the Gunners can clinch the deal, Fekir would link up again with Alexandre Lacazette, his former team-mate at Lyon.

Tensions high as Italy desperate to avoid World Cup exit

Italy will be in a state of “tension” as they bid to avoid a World Cup exit against Sweden, says goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in what could be his final competitive international. The Azzurri, who lost the first leg 1-0, will fail to reach a World Cup for the first time since 1958 if they do not win at the San Siro on Monday.

Chelsea Midfielder Danny Drinkwater wants to play for England

Danny Drinkwater “definitely wants to play” for England despite declining a call-up for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil, says the midfielder’s former Leicester City team-mate Jamie Vardy. Drinkwater, who moved to Chelsea for £35m in the summer, told England boss Gareth Southgate he was not fit. The 27-year-old has played just 22 Premier League minutes this season.