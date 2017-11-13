Afternoon business highlights – November 13, 2017

Public Relations professionals set for annual summit

Public Relations professionals affiliated to the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) will converge in Mombasa for their annual Summit that starts this Wednesday. The Summit at the Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort will feature PRSK members drawn from the public and private sectors and aims to provide informative and interactive sessions on the PR landscape in Kenya. The Summit will culminate in the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) Awards for Excellence ceremony at the same venue on Friday evening. The Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of public relations and communications practitioners in the development, public and private sectors.

Financial restructuring of Kenya Airways to be completed this week, says Treasury

Treasury CS Henry Rotich says the financial restructuring of Kenya Airways through a conversion of some debt into equity and the provision of some guarantees by the government will be completed this week. Rotich said the government’s participation in the deal did not amount to a bail-out, adding that it expected a return once the loss-making carrier is back on its feet.

Housing Ministry calls for faster prosecution of rogue contractors

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development said slow prosecution of rogue contractors and house owners had led to a culture of impunity where people continued to violate construction laws.Principal Secretary Moses Nyakiongora said using poor quality materials and unregistered contractors were the main causes of buildings collapsing.