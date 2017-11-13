Newspaper summaries – November 13, 2017

Daily Nation

KDF on the spot over Shabaab charcoal exports in Somalia

Kenya Defence Forces units assigned to the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) are failing to enforce a ban on charcoal exports by Al-Shabaab, a team of United Nations monitors charges in a new report. Shabaab earns at least $10 million (Sh1 billion) a year by shipping charcoal from ports in southern Somalia where KDF units are stationed, the UN panel says.

Raila Odinga: ‘Project Kenya’ has failed and this is why

In three stirring speeches to Kenyans living in the US, Raila Odinga had cast doubts on the Kenya’s unity and nationhood. Mr Odinga, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader, declared that the country is experiencing fundamental challenges to its very existence.

Judges dismiss petitions against Senator Kibiru, MP Theuri

Two election petitions were thrown out last week, bringing the number of those dismissed to 10. In Kerugoya, Justice Abigail Mshila dismissed a petition filed against Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru. Justice Mshila argued that the petitioner – James Kirimi Karubiu – failed to adhere to the guidelines of filing a petition, and was thus ordered to pay costs of Sh300,000.

The Standard

President Uhuru: Raila behind court poll petition

President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched a spirited fight to defend his re-election in the October 26 repeat election. In a 24-page response to the petition by Njonjo Mue and Khalef Khalifa seeking to nullify his re-election, the President tears into the conduct of the two, branding them as “surrogates, agents, and mouth-pieces” of the National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leaders.

New Nyeri Governor to be sworn in as Gakuru’s burial plans firm up

Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga is set to be sworn in as the county’s fourth governor on Monday 13. The deputy governor takes over from Governor Wahome Gakuru, who died in a car crash last week The clergy is expected to conduct a cleansing ceremony at the county government offices this morning ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in the afternoon. The county has lost two governors in a span of nine months. In February, the first governor, Nderitu Gachagua, died of pancreatic cancer in a London hospital.

Court of Appeal halts Koinange widow’s attempted murder prosecution

The Court of Appeal has temporarily stopped prosecution of former Cabinet minister Mbiyu Koinange’s widow, Eddah Wanjiru. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) instituted another case of attempted murder against Ms Wanjiru in 2012, two years after she was charged with murder of a lands right activist. She was acquitted of the charge in December 15, 2014 after High Court Judge Hellen Omondi ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case.

The Star

Househelps fueling burglaries – security firm

More than a quarter of all house burglaries are organised by househelps, a security firm claims in a survey that should make city residents rethink how they hire maids. Securex, a local security firm, says this crime trend appears is rising in Nairobi and Central Kenya. The firm says they noted a 32 per cent increase in crime that happened in residential areas countrywide between July and September this year.

Uhuru battles to defend win as NASA joins petition

President Uhuru Kenyatta has put up a spirited fight to demonstrate to the Supreme Court why it should not invalidate his election for a second time, even as NASA made a last-minute entry into the case. The Jubilee candidate has filed a total of 13 affidavits sworn by, among others, the National Assembly Aden leader of Majority Aden Duale and chief agents David Chirchir and Winnie Guchu. The President, in his response to two different petitions challenging his election, tackled the claims of alleged illegality of the October 26 election, and claims that the new election laws were passed to curtail use of technology in elections and alleged control of the electoral commission by his party Jubilee, among other things.

Knut to replace Nzili whose term has expired

KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion wants the union’s second vice chairman Wycliffe Etole Omucheyi installed as the national chairman on December 13 to replace Mudzo Nzili. Sossion said leadership in the union is apportioned as per region, and the chairman position must move to Western Region. He said Omucheyi was naturally the leader to become chairman.

Business Daily

Govt spending on travel hits Sh27bn

Counties and the national government blew over Sh27 billion on local and foreign trips in the year ended June, defying austerity drive that aimed to cut non-essential spending and free cash for development. Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo says in her latest report that taxpayers spent Sh2.78 billion more on the trips in the period to June, up from Sh24.9 billion in the previous year.

Steel wool maker wins Top 100 fete

Napro Industries Ltd, the maker of domestic and industrial steel wool under the Ngarisha brand, was on Friday night crowned the overall winner of the 10th edition of the annual Top 100 mid-sized companies in the country. The firm, established in 1986, emerged tops in the Business Daily and KPMG top 100 mid-sized companies’ competition, which only featured firms that have participated in the nine previous surveys. Polygon Logistics Ltd and North Star Cooling Systems came second and third respectively in the survey, which recognises small and mid-sized firms that have shown entrepreneurial excellence.

Experts see a bright future despite retail turbulence

The uncertainty brought by the prolonged electioneering period and a tough operating environment characterised by low credit have seen the retail sector go through one of the toughest times recently. This has dampened the prospects of developers who are banking on supermarkets to take up the ever increasing shopping space. Lately, there has been increased supply of retail space, which grew by 41.6 per cent year-on-year in Nairobi alone from 3.9 million square feet (SQFT) in 2016 to 5.6 million SQFT in 2017, and is expected to expand further by a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3 per cent to 6.9 million SQFT in 2020.