News headlines

News highlights

I will respect the Supreme Court’s ruling says Uhuru as petitioners challenge his re-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised his commitment to respect the rule of law even as he awaits the Supreme Court to rule on petitions challenging his re-election in the October 26 fresh presidential election.President Kenyatta reiterated his commitment to abiding by the decisions of the court which nullified his election during the August 8 presidential election, consequently ordering a fresh presidential poll. Kenyatta made the announcement on Saturday during the burial of the late Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Cornelius Korir.

Raila Odinga’s People’s Assembly is illegal, says Nyandarua Speaker Wahome Ndegwa

Nyandarua Speaker Wahome Ndegwa says Counties should dismiss the National Super Alliance party’smoveto create a People’s Assembly. Ndegwa is waiting for the motion to be presented in his assembly,arguing that the move is not endorsed by Kenya’s Constitution. He said the creation of a People’s Assembly was a criminal and illegal ploy by the opposition party to destabilise the current government.

Civil rights activist Okiya Omtatah gives NGO Board 14 day ultimatum to sack Executive Director Fazul Mahamed

Activist Okiya Omtatah has demanded the immediate exit of NGO Coordination Board boss Fazul Mahamed. Through the Kenya for Justice and Development Trust (KEJUDE), the activist said he will go to court if Fazul does not leave office.He wrote to Interior ministry, Public Service Commission, State Corporations Advisory Committee and the Attorney General on November 10 regarding the matter.Omtatah argues that Fazul’s three-year tenure as executive director at the board expired and should have taken terminal leave by now.

Business highlights

Five sugar cane millers seek privatisation following court ruling

Plans to privatize five sugar companies in Western Kenya can now proceed after the High Court dismissed an application by two ODM politicians to stop the process.Judge Edward Muriithi has thrown out Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo case for failing to exhaust dispute resolution mechanisms between the national and County government within the remedies provided for in the Constitution. Justice Muriithi stated that asking the court to intervene would be usurping the power of organs with the mandate to do so under the Intergovernmental Relations Act.

Mediation to help solve land disputes says High Court

The High Court has urged Kenyans grappling with land disputes to considering mediation to help unlock funds held due to stalled projects. Nairobi’s High Court Family Division deputy registrar Caroline Kendagor said parties in any suit were at liberty to embrace mediation upon advice from the court. She said between April and July 2017, civil suits resolved via mediation saw projects worth Ksh10.7 billion launched within Nairobi and its surroundings.

Mumias Sugar returns as company begins activation programme

Mumias Sugar has started a three-day activation programme targeting small traders and customers to buy sugar directly from the company. Company Communication Director, Moses Owino said the programme will sensitise Kenyans that the brand is back on the shelves. He said the factory has been producing enough sugar since it reopened a week ago and there is more sugar in the store.

Sports highlights

Russia lose 0-1 to Argentina as Sergio Aguero scores 86th-minute winner

Sergio Aguero scored an 86th-minute winner as Argentina claimed an international friendly victory against World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow.Manchester City record goalscorer Aguero, who started in attack with Lionel Messi, headed home at the second attempt from close range.The visitors dominated the game, claiming 70% of possession and having 19 shots to Russia’s four.It gives Argentina back-to-back wins for the first time since June.

Morocco beat Ivory Coast to qualify for World Cup

Morocco qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 2-0 victory away to Ivory Coast, who missed out on a fourth consecutive appearance at the finals. Goals from defenders Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia in Abidjan ensured that Morocco would finish as Group C winners. Morocco needed only a draw in their last group game to finish top of the standings ahead of the Ivorians, who had to win to clinch a place in Russia.

Greece is 95% qualified for 2018 World Cup says team’s Defender

Greece’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos says Croatia are “95% qualified” for the 2018 World Cup after their 4-1 victory in the first leg of the play-off tie between the two sides. Greece still have Sunday’s second leg on home soil to try to secure a third straight finals appearance. They are not confident after the defeat in Zagreb, branded an “unprecedented disgrace” by the Greek press.