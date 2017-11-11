News headlines

News highlights

Raila remains adamant in call for fresh February elections



Opposition party leader Raila Odinga has remained adamant inhis call for another repeat election, which he insists should be held in February. The National Super Alliance coalition chief again dismissed the October 26 vote, arguing that the new election will be the only way for people to ensure justice is served. During a meeting with Daniel Twining, President of the US’ International Republican Institute, Raila said he wants the fresh poll as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko tells new County Executives not to repeat mistakes of the previous regime

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has urged the newly appointed County Executive Committee to exercise high levels of integrity as they undertake their responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution. Speaking after, all the 10 County Executive Committee were sworn in on Friday to officially begin discharging their respective duties, he stated that Nairobi had been mismanaged by the previous county government. He said the new team must not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Former Deputy Mutahi Kahiga to be sworn in as Nyeri Governor on Monday

Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga will take the oath of office for governor Monday at 2PM outside the governor’s office in Nyeri town.Speaking to the press, Mutahi said that he would have preferred to be sworn in after the burial but after consultation with the legal team, he had to do it next week to adhere to the Constitution.Mutahi also urged Nyeri people to remain calm and avoid much speculation on the transition process stating that the Constitution will be followed to the letter.

Business highlights

Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline to be complete in December

A long-awaited 450-km oil pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi will be commissioned in December, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has confirmed. Speaking during an energy sector briefing with President Uhuru Kenyatta, he said the pipeline will ease traffic on the Mombasa-Nairobi road, as well as significantly improve oil supplies and stability in Nairobi and Kisumu.Keter also said plans to roll out low-cost liquid petroleum gas were at an advanced stage with a tentative target of an end of year launch.

Samsung unveils plan to reduce carbon emissions in Kenya

Samsung Electronics is making moves to help reduce carbon emissions in Kenya. The tech giant has kicked off an initiative dubbed the Ethanol Stove Project to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Kenya by 500,000 tonnes over the next five to seven years.The electronics manufacturer has subsided 10,000 ethanol stoves, called Safi Cookers, to be sold to households across Mombasa County at Ksh1,995 down from Ksh4,000 per stove.The project which promotes clean, renewable energy aims to reduce the demand for charcoal countrywide starting with the Coast region.

Treasury says law capping banks’ interest rates will eventually be scrapped

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says that the scrapping of a law that put acap on the interest banks can charge borrowers will eventually be scrapped. During its last meeting in September, the Central Bank of Kenya advisory committee retained its base lending rate at 10%. Before then, the regulator had signaled intention to repeal the year-old law capping interest rates due to the negative effect it has had on the economy. Rotich hinted that the cap will be scrapped in future, adding that it may take longer than expected.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Elijah Manangoi sets sights on Commonwealth title

Kenyan star and World 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi has already lined up his targets for next year after a splendid performance in 2017 that saw him finish the season with his first ever senior title at the London IAAF World Championships.The 24-year old believes he can carry on the form from 2017 and having started his pre-season training earlier than he did last season, he is confident he can attain his targets.

Marseille sack Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra’s contract has been terminated by Marseille after he was banned until June 2018 for kicking a fan. The former France captain was sent off before Marseille’s Europa League defeat against Vitoria on November 2 after lashing out at a supporter who Evra claimed was abusing him. UEFA charged Evra under article 15 of their disciplinary regulations, which deals with the misconduct of players, banning him from their club competitions until June.

France secure 2-0 win against Wales

France sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Wales at the Stade de France courtesy of goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.Chris Coleman’s side produced a valiant defensive effort and created chances to restore parity after Griezmann’s opener with Chris Gunter and Aaron Ramsey both denied by Steve Mandanda.But Giroud’s deflected shot ended Wales’ chances of a revival with the hosts coming close to extending their lead when Samuel Umtiti’s effort hit the post.