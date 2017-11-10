Sports highlights – November 10, 2017

Croatia thrash Greece 4-1 in World Cup play off

Croatia capitalised on a dismal Greece defensive display to take a commanding lead after the first leg of their World Cup qualifying play-off in Zagreb.Greek keeper Orestis Karnezis’ clumsy touch led to him conceding an early penalty, which Luka Modric converted.Nikola Kalinic was unmarked to tap in a second but Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ fine header gave Greece an away goal.

Controversial penalty damages World Cup hopes for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland face an uphill struggle to reach a first World Cup since 1986 after losing to Switzerland in controversial circumstances in the first leg of their play-off at Windsor Park.Ricardo Rodriguez scored with a penalty just before the hour mark after Corry Evans was deemed to have handled inside the area.Though that decision was harsh as the ball clearly struck the defender’s shoulder, the visitors were dominant throughout and might have won by a greater margin had they converted a series of other chances.

Boxing champion Daniel Jacobs promises to make Luis Arias eat his words in New York showdown

Daniel Jacobs has promised to make Luis Arias “eat his words” after a fiery final press conference in New York.The Brooklyn middleweight returns to the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning, eight months after taking Gennady Golovkin the distance. Jacobs and Arias went face to face for almost a minute and words were exchanged, with Milwaukee’s Arias adamant the home fighter will not be able to go the distance this time.