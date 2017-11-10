Sports highlights – November 10, 2017

Croatia thrash Greece 4-1 in World Cup play off
Croatia capitalised on a dismal Greece defensive display to take a commanding lead after the first leg of their World Cup qualifying play-off in Zagreb.Greek keeper Orestis Karnezis’ clumsy touch led to him conceding an early penalty, which Luka Modric converted.Nikola Kalinic was unmarked to tap in a second but Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ fine header gave Greece an away goal.
Controversial penalty damages World Cup hopes for Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland face an uphill struggle to reach a first World Cup since 1986 after losing to Switzerland in controversial circumstances in the first leg of their play-off at Windsor Park.Ricardo Rodriguez scored with a penalty just before the hour mark after Corry Evans was deemed to have handled inside the area.Though that decision was harsh as the ball clearly struck the defender’s shoulder, the visitors were dominant throughout and might have won by a greater margin had they converted a series of other chances.
Boxing champion Daniel Jacobs promises to make Luis Arias eat his words in New York showdown
Daniel Jacobs has promised to make Luis Arias “eat his words” after a fiery final press conference in New York.The Brooklyn middleweight returns to the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning, eight months after taking Gennady Golovkin the distance. Jacobs and Arias went face to face for almost a minute and words were exchanged, with Milwaukee’s Arias adamant the home fighter will not be able to go the distance this time.
Italian tourist trampled to death by elephant at Tsavo
An Italian tourist was trampled to death by an elephant while photographing it at the Tsavo National Park. The 66-year-old man identified by police as Fernando Mocclola and his wife
Detectives quiz EACC Boss over NYS business
Chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Philip Kinisu was this morning interrogated by officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over his company business deals with the government. Kinisu
IEBC to conduct Jubilee primaries: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct primaries within the yet to be formed Jubilee Party to ensure fairness and transparency in the process,
