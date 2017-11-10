Newspaper summaries – November 10, 2017

Daily Nation

Raila Odinga seeks US help to end political impasse

Nasa leader Raila Odinga yesterday asked Kenya’s international partners to engage the country more robustly and help it end the current political stalemate.In a 30-minute lecture in Washington, DC, Mr Odinga asked the West to act, saying Western diplomats had concentrated more on guarding against the rise of extremism and terrorism, ignoring the democratic space in the protracted dispute over the presidential elections this year.

Why new Nyeri governor could have a deputy

Senators are preparing a bill to enable a deputy governor who takes over the running of a county to appoint an assistant.The bill, being drafted by Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki and Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, could be tabled in the House for debate by next month.Under the current law, a deputy governor automatically assumes office in case of death, resignation or impeachment of the governor.There is no provision for a by-election or appointment of a deputy.

Police list mentally ill officers in rehab plan

The National Police Service is compiling a database of mentally ill, physically challenged and alcohol-addicted police officers.All county and sub-county commanders in the Administration Police Service, the Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been asked to submit a list of all police officers falling under the three categories with the aim of having them undergo specialised rehabilitation.

The Standard

Raila blasts Western diplomats based in Kenya

Opposition leader Raila Odinga used a forum in the US to attack foreign diplomats stationed in Nairobi. The National Super Alliance (NASA) chief Thursday accused the envoys of favouring President Uhuru Kenyatta and challenged world powers to step up their intervention in Kenya.

Legal teams in an overdrive in their respective nerve centers

Caledonia along State House road, IKM Centre along Ngong Road and Mirage Plaza in Westlands, Nairobi, are the nerve centres for the legal teams working overnight on behalf of parties in the presidential election petition. Lawyers for President Kenyatta, the electoral agency and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have set up bases there to put together their responses to two petitions challenging the October 26 presidential election to beat Sunday’s Supreme Court deadline.

Assembly passes motion to compensate Akichelesit children

The county assembly has passed a motion to compensate families of children who suffered paralysis after they were injected at Akichelesit Dispensary in Teso North. Malaba South Member of County Assembly David Kokonya, who initiated the motion, said the the victims were living in misery since the incident occurred. He said MCAs had shown they were sensitive to the well-being of the 28 children who were affected by the February 2015 mishap. The affected children could neither stand nor walk, something that forced some to drop out of school.

The Star

How NASA wants Kenya to be divided

NASA has drafted a bill to split Kenya into two nations — including the new People’s Republic of Kenya — as part of its secession push.Details of the bill emerged days after top NASA leaders at the Coast and in Nyanza declared secession remains atop their agenda.The topic of the secession has been current among NASA supporters after the botched August 8 General Election. The Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory and ordered a rerun. The repeat poll on October 26 was boycotted by NASA and swathes of its strongholds didn’t vote.

Bill proposes retraining of city matatu drivers

Matatu drivers in the five counties that form the proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Area will have to undertake special training and examination if a Bill before Parliament is passed.The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Bill, which was introduced in the National Assembly yesterday, proposes that in addition to the usual national PSV driver’s licences, drivers will have to be awarded a certificate of professional competence.The Bill is sponsored by the state, through National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale. It will apply to drivers in Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Murang’a counties.

Let’s dialogue, secession calls will increase tension – bishops

Catholic Bishops yesterday called for constructive dialogue to end the political crisis in the country.The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said the church is convinced that national dialogue is necessary to move the country forward.They said dialogue should be held, regardless of the outcome of cases in the Supreme Court, challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reelection on October 26.

Business Daily

Kenyan firms struggling with gender inequality, corruption: UN

Kenyan companies lead their African peers in the race to adopt sustainable business practices even as they struggle with gender inequality, graft and failure by firms to publish sustainability reports, the United Nations has said.The UN Global Compact executive director, Lise Kingo, Thursday said that Kenyan firms account for nearly a third of its membership base in Africa after signing up to its binding creed of sustainable pillars like anti-corruption, gender equity, labour, governance and environment.

Nakumatt threatened with closure over Sh27 mn arrears

A landlord in Mombasa has taken Nakumatt to court over alleged non-payment of rent and service charge amounting to Sh26.6 million.Ideal Locations Ltd, the retailer’s landlord at City Mall building in the coastal city, wants Nakumatt to immediately vacate its premises no later than seven days from when the order is issued.Through lawyer Willis Oluga, Ideal Locations Ltd says it wants the troubled firm to pay all its accrued debts upon exit from the property.

Rotich now eyes syndicated loan ahead of Eurobond

The National Treasury said Thursday it was considering taking another syndicated loan ahead of a planned issuance of another Eurobond to refinance another loan whose October maturity was extended by six months.Treasury secretary Henry Rotich said the maturing date for the $750 million (Sh77.25 billion) syndicated loan taken in 2015 was extended to April next year to give room for a refinancing plan.